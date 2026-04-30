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Man Utd handed major Matheus Cunha injury boost ahead of blockbuster Liverpool clash
Cunha back at Carrington
The Red Devils were bolstered by the sight of Cunha during Thursday's training session at Carrington. The former Wolves man had been sidelined recently, missing the 2-1 victory over Brentford on Monday night due to a sore hip flexor, but his return to the grass suggests he is winning his race to be fit for the weekend.
Michael Carrick's side are preparing for one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar, and having their influential number 10 available would be a massive lift. The Brazilian has been in fine form so far this year, and his presence on the training field comes at the perfect time as United look to consolidate their position in the Premier League's top five and qualify for the Champions League.
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Chasing Champions League football
Following the narrow victory over Brentford, where goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko did the damage, the club needs just two more points from their final four league fixtures to guarantee a seat at Europe's top table.
Cunha has been a pivotal part of that charge, most notably scoring the match-winner in the recent triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That goal was his eighth of the Premier League season, and the forward has managed four goal contributions in his last six domestic appearances, highlighting his importance to Carrick's tactical setup.
The Liverpool challenge
Sunday's meeting with Arne Slot’s Liverpool represents a chance for United to record a rare feat. After winning the reverse fixture at Anfield last October, the Red Devils are aiming to complete their first league double over the Merseysiders since 2016. The stakes could not be much higher for both sides as the season reaches its climax.
Carrick previously downplayed the severity of Cunha's injury, and those assessments appear to have been accurate. While the forward watched the Brentford game from the stands, his integration back into the group session on Thursday indicates he will likely feature in the matchday squad to face United's oldest rivals.
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Carrick set to provide update
The United boss is scheduled to address the media on Friday afternoon, where the fitness of several key players will be topping the agenda. Carrick is expected to clarify whether Cunha is ready to start or if he will be utilized as a high-impact substitute against Liverpool.
With Kobbie Mainoo this week committing his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract until 2031, there is a feel-good factor returning to the red half of Manchester. Adding a fit-again Cunha to the mix for the Liverpool clash only strengthens the belief that United can finish the campaign on a high note.