The Brazilians had to come back from behind to force a draw with TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday.

Peter Shalulile was the hero as he rescued a point for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy at Mbobela Stadium.

Puso Dithejane had thrust the Rockets ahead before Shalulile struck late to help the Brazilians avoid defeat.

It was a game which interested fans who took to social media to react and GOAL takes a look at the comments.