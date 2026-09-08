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Nuno Santos Mamelodi Sundowns Neo Rapoo SiweleleBackpagepix
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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Siwelele
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
G. Kekana
G. Kekana
T. Matthews
M. Allende
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' league fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria against the Bloemfontein-based club. The African champions are looking to extend their lead to six points at the summit of the table while title rivals Orlando Pirates are occupied with continental assignments.

  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele

    Date:

    09/09/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.


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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Siwelele - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Sundowns team news

    Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list with right-back Khuliso Mudau out with a long-term injury, while Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are also sidelined.

    However, he still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Deano Van Rooyen was signed as cover for the injured Mudau over the weekend and he joins a squad brimming with talent and on a record breaking run of 26 home games without defeat.

    Cardoso has heavily rotated his squad this season and blooded a number of youngsters to keep every one as fresh as possible with the games coming thick and fast.

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Ndamane, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Ndlovu, Matthews, Leon, Mailula.



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  • Siwelele FC team news

    Siwelele travel to Tshwane with just two points from their first five outings and on the back of the news that coach Lehlohonolo Seema was relieved of his duties on Monday.

    Siwelele named Godfrey Mosoetsa as caretaker coach but he has had little time to work with the squad to prepare for facing the might of Sundowns.

    Given the context of a demoralised squad managed by an inexperienced caretaker, it is likely that Siwelele will sit deep and attempt to frustrate the home side.

    Siwelele Possible XI: Xulu, Mfolozi, Sesane, Ndebele, Baliti, Mokhuoane, Kobedi, Margeman, Jeza, Potsane, Thulo.



  • Grant Margeman and Marcello Allende, Siwelele vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns form: W W W W D

    Cardoso's team has started to find their groove and have a formidable, record-breaking home form that's seen them go 26 matches without defeat.

    Siwelele FC form: L D L D L

    The Bloem side are in disarray after the firing of their coach and are likely wishing they had not gone so hard on their squad overhaul when they released an astonishing 23 players in their proposed rebuild.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    09/05/26

    Sundowns 7-4 Siwelele

    PSL

    03/12/25

    Siwelele 1-1 Sundowns

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 53%

    Draw: 35%

    Away: 12%

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Premier Soccer League
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC