Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list with right-back Khuliso Mudau out with a long-term injury, while Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are also sidelined.

However, he still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Deano Van Rooyen was signed as cover for the injured Mudau over the weekend and he joins a squad brimming with talent and on a record breaking run of 26 home games without defeat.

Cardoso has heavily rotated his squad this season and blooded a number of youngsters to keep every one as fresh as possible with the games coming thick and fast.

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Ndamane, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Ndlovu, Matthews, Leon, Mailula.







