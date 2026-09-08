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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele
Date:
09/09/26
Kick-off:
19:30
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
How to watch Sundowns vs Siwelele - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Sundowns team news
Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list with right-back Khuliso Mudau out with a long-term injury, while Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are also sidelined.
However, he still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Deano Van Rooyen was signed as cover for the injured Mudau over the weekend and he joins a squad brimming with talent and on a record breaking run of 26 home games without defeat.
Cardoso has heavily rotated his squad this season and blooded a number of youngsters to keep every one as fresh as possible with the games coming thick and fast.
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Ndamane, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Ndlovu, Matthews, Leon, Mailula.
Siwelele FC team news
Siwelele travel to Tshwane with just two points from their first five outings and on the back of the news that coach Lehlohonolo Seema was relieved of his duties on Monday.
Siwelele named Godfrey Mosoetsa as caretaker coach but he has had little time to work with the squad to prepare for facing the might of Sundowns.
Given the context of a demoralised squad managed by an inexperienced caretaker, it is likely that Siwelele will sit deep and attempt to frustrate the home side.
Siwelele Possible XI: Xulu, Mfolozi, Sesane, Ndebele, Baliti, Mokhuoane, Kobedi, Margeman, Jeza, Potsane, Thulo.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns form: W W W W D
Cardoso's team has started to find their groove and have a formidable, record-breaking home form that's seen them go 26 matches without defeat.
Siwelele FC form: L D L D L
The Bloem side are in disarray after the firing of their coach and are likely wishing they had not gone so hard on their squad overhaul when they released an astonishing 23 players in their proposed rebuild.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Score
Competition
09/05/26
Sundowns 7-4 Siwelele
PSL
03/12/25
Siwelele 1-1 Sundowns
PSL
GOAL Prediction
Home: 53%
Draw: 35%
Away: 12%
- Backpagepix
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