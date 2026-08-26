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Teboho Mokoena, Athini Maqokolo, Nuno Santos, AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix
Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news, form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
AmaZulu FC
R. Williams
G. Kekana
G. Kekana
M. Allende
N. Santos
C. Mailula
T. Matthews
L. Mothiba
A. Zwane
W. Dube
S. Mthethwa
N. Mokoena
T. Ngwenya
N. Radebe
L. Bern

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria against Usuthu. With Orlando Pirates winning on Tuesday night both sides will be looking for maximum points to maintain the pace at the top of the table.

  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu

    Date:

    26/08/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpagepix

    How to watch Sundowns vs AmaZulu - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/ SABC 1


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Sundowns team news

    Cardoso’s squad has been hit by a wave of injuries with right-back Khuliso Mudau the latest causualty after ruputuring his achillies which will see him sidelined for months.

    He joins Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales on the long term injury list, with both Teboho Mokoena and Antonio Van Wyk reportedly managing niggles that could see them miss out again.

    Monnapule Saleng has been frozen out over repeated disciplinary issues and Nuno Santos was reported to be unsettled around a possible transfer exit.

    “We know Amazulu are a good team, a tough team too but so are we. They are well rested, which is not an excuse," Aubrey Modiba said ahead of the game.

    "They have dangerous players that are speedy. I, however, believe our coaches are going to put up a team that is going to do well on the day and hopefully we get the maximum points.

    "We are expecting a pound-for-pound game. It’s going to be an exciting game to watch,” the defender said. 



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  • AmaZulu team news

    Arthur Zwane’s side arrive in Atteridgeville full of belief with an unbeaten league record following their 2-0 victory over Siwelele FC last weekend.

    AmaZulu’s only significant absentee is first-choice goalkeeper Darren Johnson, who remains out with a long-term injury, meaning Wilfried Kouassi will likely continue in goal.

    There are no suspensions for Usuthu either, giving Zwane a near-full-strength squad to choose from for the clash with the CAF Champions League winners.



  • Arthur Sales and Ben Motshwari, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZuluBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns enjoy a massive win advantage over AmaZulu in their 40 previous meetings, having won 27 of them to AmaZulu's five, with eight draws.

    Sundowns form: L W D W W

    Coming into this fixture, Sundowns are coming off their first loss of the season after going down 1-0 to Golend Arrows in their MTN8 first leg semi final.

    AmaZulu form: W D W W W

    A victory against Sundowns would serve as a major statement of intent for the Durban outfit as they look to entrench themselves in the continental qualification spots for next season, and possibly even push to be considered title contenders.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    24/02/26

    AmaZulu 0-1 Sundowns

    PSL

    12/08/25

    Sundowns 2-0 AmaZulu

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 25%

    Draw: 57%

    Away win: 18%

  • Brayan Leon Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA