Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news, form and predictions

Cardoso’s squad has been hit by a wave of injuries with right-back Khuliso Mudau the latest causualty after ruputuring his achillies which will see him sidelined for months.

He joins Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales on the long term injury list, with both Teboho Mokoena and Antonio Van Wyk reportedly managing niggles that could see them miss out again.

Monnapule Saleng has been frozen out over repeated disciplinary issues and Nuno Santos was reported to be unsettled around a possible transfer exit.

“We know Amazulu are a good team, a tough team too but so are we. They are well rested, which is not an excuse," Aubrey Modiba said ahead of the game.

"They have dangerous players that are speedy. I, however, believe our coaches are going to put up a team that is going to do well on the day and hopefully we get the maximum points.

"We are expecting a pound-for-pound game. It’s going to be an exciting game to watch,” the defender said.







