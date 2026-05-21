Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane gives candid take on CAF Champions League second leg final against AS FAR in Rabat

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally touched down in North Africa for the decisive second leg of the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR.

The journey to the Moroccan capital was far from smooth, with the Tshwane giants enduring a delay of over twenty-four hours before they could depart South African shores for Sunday’s showdown at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The veteran midfielder, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', refused to let the logistical nightmares dampen the mood within the camp.

After falling short against Pyramids in the previous season’s final, the pressure is on the Brazilians to ensure history does not repeat itself in Rabat.

Aubrey Modiba's strike at Loftus Versfeld has given them a 1-0 aggregate lead, but the job is only half done.