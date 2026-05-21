Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane gives candid take on CAF Champions League second leg final against AS FAR in Rabat
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The Brazilians arrive in Rabat after delays
Mamelodi Sundowns have finally touched down in North Africa for the decisive second leg of the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR.
The journey to the Moroccan capital was far from smooth, with the Tshwane giants enduring a delay of over twenty-four hours before they could depart South African shores for Sunday’s showdown at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
The veteran midfielder, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', refused to let the logistical nightmares dampen the mood within the camp.
After falling short against Pyramids in the previous season’s final, the pressure is on the Brazilians to ensure history does not repeat itself in Rabat.
Aubrey Modiba's strike at Loftus Versfeld has given them a 1-0 aggregate lead, but the job is only half done.
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Zwane focuses on the ultimate prize
Speaking to the club's media ahead of the high-stakes encounter, Zwane was clear about the objective.
"Going to this final, we know what to expect, we know what to do. The only aim is to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament," Zwane said as quoted on KickOff.
His words reflect a squad that has become accustomed to the dark arts and difficult conditions often found in the latter stages of African competition.
The experience of the 2016 triumph under Pitso Mosimane remains the benchmark for the club, and Zwane is one of the few remaining links to that historic night.
He believes the current crop of players possesses the necessary fortitude to withstand the pressure of a packed stadium in Morocco.
"What I learned about my teammates is that mentally we are strong, we support one another," he added.
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Mental toughness in the face of adversity
Sundowns' path to the final has been gruelling, involving thousands of miles in air travel and a relentless domestic schedule.
The Tembisa-born star highlighted that these challenges have actually served to strengthen the squad's resolve.
He believes the ability to perform under fatigue is what separates champions from the rest of the pack in the CAF Champions League.
"The fact that they've faced a tough schedule that saw them travelling to different parts of the continent, and coming home to play a few days later with little rest, shows the mental strength that they have as a team. So, I give credit to the guys," Zwane said.
This resilience will be tested to the limit against an AS FAR side known for their aggressive home record.
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What's next for Sundowns?
For head coach Miguel Cardoso, the stakes could not be higher as he seeks his first major continental silverware.
While Sundowns have dominated the South African landscape, a second star above the crest has remained elusive for a decade.
The squad is desperate to end that drought and re-establish itself as the premier force on the continent.
While legends like Zwane are looking to add to their trophy cabinets, others are chasing their first taste of African glory.
For Cardoso, it would be his first CAF Champions League title after being a finalist in each of the last three seasons.
With a narrow lead to defend, the Brazilians know that discipline and tactical execution will be the keys to silencing the Rabat crowd on Sunday evening.