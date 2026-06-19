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Mamelodi Sundowns urged to release midfielder Teboho Mokoena for foreign adventure – ‘The boy deserves a chance to move overseas’
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World Cup heroics spark transfer talk
In the wake of a Man-of-the-Match performance at the Atlanta Stadium, Teboho Mokoena has once again become the subject of intense transfer speculation.
The 29-year-old midfielder was the calmest man in the stadium as he converted a crucial penalty to secure a point for South Africa in their World Cup clash against the Czechia.
For those watching closely, it was merely the latest piece of evidence that the former SuperSport United man has outgrown the domestic game.
Former Downs captain Thabo Nthethe, affectionately known as 'Mr Cool', believes the time is right for the Tshwane giants to sanction a sale.
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Nthethe praises Mokoena's massive growth
Speaking to KickOff about the player's development, Nthethe was full of praise for how Mokoena has evolved since arriving at Chloorkop.
"Mokoena has proven to be a key player at Bafana and at Sundowns, both locally and in the Champions League," says Nthethe.
"Against Czechia, he showed he has grown and matured in the way he is taking responsibility and carrying the team.
"He only lost the ball here and there."
The former defender noted that Mokoena's game has reached a level where his minor flaws are easily corrected with elite-level coaching.
"He just needs to time his tackles and only go down when it's necessary and a must for him to win the ball.
"That's what you're probably looking for in your number six or your anchorman," Nthethe explained.
He added that the midfielder’s trajectory has been clear for years: "Since his days at SuperSport United, he has shown his talent and quality.
"The training that he got post-SuperSport improved him as a player."
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Paying his dues in Tshwane
There is a feeling among the Sundowns faithful and former players that Mokoena has given his best years to the club and deserves a reward.
Despite previous interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly and various sides in Europe, Sundowns have historically played hardball to keep their assets.
However, Nthethe believes the club's depth means they can afford to be generous in this instance to ensure the player fulfils his personal ambitions.
“There was once a rumour that Al Ahly wanted him, and there was also a rumour of overseas teams wanting him.
"I think Sundowns denied that from happening because they could see he was and still is a key player for them," Nthethe noted.
He insists that Mokoena has reached a ceiling in the Betway Premiership and requires a new challenge to continue his development as a world-class operator in the middle of the park.
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The boy deserves his chance
The sentiment from the Sundowns legend is clear: the club must not stand in the way of progress.
Having dominated the South African landscape and conquered the continent, the 2026 World Cup serves as the ultimate shop window for Mokoena.
Nthethe concluded with a direct plea to the Masandawana management: “The boy deserves a chance to move overseas given how he has been consistent in his position.
"So, if the chance is there for him to go overseas, Sundowns should allow him to go overseas.
"I mean, Sundowns can always get a player to replace Mokoena."