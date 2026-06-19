Mamelodi Sundowns urged to release midfielder Teboho Mokoena for foreign adventure – ‘The boy deserves a chance to move overseas’

Speaking to KickOff about the player's development, Nthethe was full of praise for how Mokoena has evolved since arriving at Chloorkop.

"Mokoena has proven to be a key player at Bafana and at Sundowns, both locally and in the Champions League," says Nthethe.

"Against Czechia, he showed he has grown and matured in the way he is taking responsibility and carrying the team.

"He only lost the ball here and there."

The former defender noted that Mokoena's game has reached a level where his minor flaws are easily corrected with elite-level coaching.

"He just needs to time his tackles and only go down when it's necessary and a must for him to win the ball.

"That's what you're probably looking for in your number six or your anchorman," Nthethe explained.

He added that the midfielder’s trajectory has been clear for years: "Since his days at SuperSport United, he has shown his talent and quality.

"The training that he got post-SuperSport improved him as a player."