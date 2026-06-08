Mamelodi Sundowns' triumph over RB Leipzig offers glimpse into a promising future at Chloorkop - ‘They simply require opportunities from the coach’

Speaking to Kick Off regarding the outcome of the friendly, Masilela was optimistic about what lies ahead for the Tshwane giants.

He highlighted the readiness of the next generation to support the senior pillars of the team.

"I will not comment much on [the] friendly, as Leipzig is currently focused on their assessments and did not deploy their strongest squad.

"However, the match was beneficial for the young Sundowns players," the former winger noted.

Masilela continued to emphasise that the performance was about more than just a scoreline; it was about the technical execution and mental preparation shown by the rising stars.

"It was a positive display, indicating their readiness," the retired right winger added.