Mamelodi Sundowns' triumph over RB Leipzig offers glimpse into a promising future at Chloorkop - ‘They simply require opportunities from the coach’
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Youth stars shine against Bundesliga opposition
In a friendly match hosted at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in late May, Mamelodi Sundowns demonstrated their depth by overcoming a youthful RB Leipzig side.
While the German visitors, much like Sundowns too, were without many of their established international stars due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the victory served as a significant litmus test for the talent currently brewing in the Sundowns academy and reserve ranks.
Club icon Joel ‘Fire’ Masilela was quick to praise the impact of the younger players, noting that such high-profile exposure is vital for their trajectory.
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Masilela sees a bright future at Chloorkop
Speaking to Kick Off regarding the outcome of the friendly, Masilela was optimistic about what lies ahead for the Tshwane giants.
He highlighted the readiness of the next generation to support the senior pillars of the team.
"I will not comment much on [the] friendly, as Leipzig is currently focused on their assessments and did not deploy their strongest squad.
"However, the match was beneficial for the young Sundowns players," the former winger noted.
Masilela continued to emphasise that the performance was about more than just a scoreline; it was about the technical execution and mental preparation shown by the rising stars.
"It was a positive display, indicating their readiness," the retired right winger added.
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Integrating youth with established stars
For Masilela, the key to sustained success at Sundowns will be the integration of these prospects with the proven, experienced winners already in the squad.
The legend believes that the hunger shown by the fringe players against the European opposition proves they are capable of handling the pressure of the Betway Premiership and continental competition.
"There is a promising future at Sundowns in terms of the development of new players.
"The young players who played proved their capability to compete.
"They simply require opportunities from the coach to integrate with seasoned players such as Monnapule Saleng and Peter Shalulile," Masilela explained.
He maintains that the squad's commitment to Miguel Cardoso’s vision was evident throughout the ninety minutes.
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Overcoming past development hurdles
The former dribbling wizard also touched upon the difficulties young players faced in breaking into the first-team setup due to the immense pressure for immediate results that comes with the territory at Chloorkop.
"Overall, the potential for growth is considerable.
"These young players were often not given opportunities because Cardoso was under so much pressure, and perhaps somewhat naive in handling team development.
"But all in all, how things are looking right now is a good sign for the club's future."