Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Malibongwe Khoza explains defensive solidity - 'We make sure that we cover each other'

Speaking after the dominant victory, Khoza shed light on the rigorous preparation that goes into building these defensive partnerships. The young defender emphasised that their chemistry is no accident but rather the result of deliberate rotation during practice sessions to ensure every player is comfortable with one another.

The focus remains on collective responsibility and maintaining a high standard of performance regardless of who is selected in the starting XI.

"About the pair, me and Ndamane, we have been working through it, training, making sure that we partner with each and every centre-back, so that we have that relationship together," Khoza told SuperSport TV.

"So I think it worked out very good, and I think it turned out to be a good pair. We make sure that we push each other in training."



