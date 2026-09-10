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Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Malibongwe Khoza explains defensive solidity - 'We make sure that we cover each other'
Rising star in Downs backline
Malibongwe Khoza is rapidly establishing himself as a key part of the Mamelodi Sundowns defence, with his latest display against Siwelele FC earning him the individual accolade.
The 22-year-old has also made his mark at the other end of the pitch, already finding the net this season while continuing to impress defensively.
Against Siwelele, Khoza showed his versatility, starting alongside fellow prospect Khulumani Ndamane before shifting to partner the experienced Mothobi Mvala in the second half.
'It turned out to be a good pair'
Speaking after the dominant victory, Khoza shed light on the rigorous preparation that goes into building these defensive partnerships. The young defender emphasised that their chemistry is no accident but rather the result of deliberate rotation during practice sessions to ensure every player is comfortable with one another.
The focus remains on collective responsibility and maintaining a high standard of performance regardless of who is selected in the starting XI.
"About the pair, me and Ndamane, we have been working through it, training, making sure that we partner with each and every centre-back, so that we have that relationship together," Khoza told SuperSport TV.
"So I think it worked out very good, and I think it turned out to be a good pair. We make sure that we push each other in training."
Clean-sheet mentality
Khoza believes the team’s defensive strength comes from the understanding and confidence they build among themselves, with every player expected to play their part in protecting the clean sheet.
"We make sure that we cover each other. We make sure that every guy who comes into the field, we give them the confidence to make sure that when we go inside the field, you give all, and you make sure that you keep that clean sheet."
- Backpagepix
Maintaining the standard at the summit
Sundowns’ latest victory further strengthens their position at the top of the table and keeps the pressure on title rivals Orlando Pirates in second place.
With the Brazilians having played two games more than the Buccaneers, their consistency at the back and ability to turn dominant performances into three points will be encouraging as the title race gathers pace.
"My teammates are very happy because they have been supporting me; we have been supporting each other as youngsters, making sure that we push each other, and make sure that we give our all," Khoza concluded.
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