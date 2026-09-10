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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains half-time substitution for Khulumani Ndamane as Mothobi Mvala makes emotional return
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The rationale behind Ndamane's early exit
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided a detailed explanation regarding his decision to substitute Khulumani Ndamane at half-time during Masandawana's recent Betway Premiership outing.
With the scoreline still deadlocked at 0-0 during the break, the technical team opted for a proactive approach to ensure they did not finish the game with ten men.
Speaking to the media following the final whistle, the Sundowns boss highlighted the specific tactical dangers posed by the opposition's style of play. Cardoso was adamant that the risk of a dismissal was too high given the circumstances of the match.
"We decided to take Ndamane out because of the yellow card. It’s always dangerous to play teams that are waiting for transitions; on a duel we can get a second card, and then the match was 0-0," Cardoso said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
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Mvala marks a long-awaited comeback
The substitution also served as a significant milestone for the club, as it facilitated the return of Mothobi Mvala to competitive action.
The versatile defender had been sidelined for nearly a full year, with his last appearance for the Chloorkop-based outfit dating back to September 2024.
Cardoso expressed his immense satisfaction at having the veteran back in the fold, noting that his performance showed very little sign of rustiness despite the lengthy absence.
The coach shared his relief at seeing the player complete the second half unscathed, remarking: "So we decided immediately to bring also Mthobi, I’m very happy he comes back after such a long time. I think he played very well also."
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Khoza earns high praise
While the tactical shifts dominated the post-match discussion, the performance of Man of the Match Malibongwe Khoza did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff.
The young talent was instrumental in keeping a clean sheet and helping the side eventually cruise to a comfortable victory.
Cardoso was quick to point out that the club's long-term strategy involves integrating these academy graduates into the first-team environment to ensure sustained success.
Offering a glowing assessment of the youngster's contribution to the victory, Cardoso emphasised that the future of the Chloorkop giants is bright.
"Congratulations to Mali. We know what we have there; Sundowns' future is also in the hands of the young players. Today, he showed maturity, and obviously, as more experience we give the best, he will become the best," the Portuguese manager explained.
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Defensive solidity paves the way for success
The tactical masterstroke paid dividends as Sundowns eventually found their rhythm in the final third, scoring three goals in a dominant second-half display.
However, Cardoso was arguably more pleased with the discipline shown at the back, which prevented the opposition from exploiting the transitions he had feared during the first half.
Reflecting on the overall performance of his backline and the collective effort to secure three points, Cardoso praised the aesthetic and functional quality of their defensive work.
He concluded his analysis by saying: "And bravo for him, bravo for the team. I think it was a beautiful game defensively also.
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