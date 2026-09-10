Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains half-time substitution for Khulumani Ndamane as Mothobi Mvala makes emotional return

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided a detailed explanation regarding his decision to substitute Khulumani Ndamane at half-time during Masandawana's recent Betway Premiership outing.

With the scoreline still deadlocked at 0-0 during the break, the technical team opted for a proactive approach to ensure they did not finish the game with ten men.

Speaking to the media following the final whistle, the Sundowns boss highlighted the specific tactical dangers posed by the opposition's style of play. Cardoso was adamant that the risk of a dismissal was too high given the circumstances of the match.

"We decided to take Ndamane out because of the yellow card. It’s always dangerous to play teams that are waiting for transitions; on a duel we can get a second card, and then the match was 0-0," Cardoso said, as quoted by iDiski Times.



