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Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams makes his mark with Man of the Match display - 'I showed my class'
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Williams leads Downs to clean-sheet win
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was at the heart of his side’s 2-0 victory over Milford FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The African champions produced a solid defensive display, with Williams playing a key role as the Brazilians secured a much-needed clean sheet and collected all three points.
The veteran shot-stopper was rewarded with the Man of the Match award after making several important interventions, underlining his influence at the back as Sundowns kept Milford at bay.
"Yeah, amazing, we needed this, this clean sheet. We have been under pressure as a team, as a defence, but today we showed our worth," Williams told SuperSport TV.
'I showed my class'
The Sundowns captain reflected on his display and the team’s progress, stressing that more stability will come with time.
"I think I showed my class as well. It's long overdue. I'm just glad that I could get the job done today. I'm just glad for my team, the clean sheet.
"We have been working hard. We have been trying to rectify our mistakes. We haven't had the stability as well in the team. But it will come, it's a long season," he explained as he analyzed the team's progression.
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Message to Masandawana faithful
Williams also took the opportunity to address the supporters, urging them to remain patient as the squad navigates a demanding schedule and looks to find its rhythm.
He noted that the feeling of securing a shutout was something he had missed, emphasising the emotional weight of the performance.
The goalkeeper's confidence appears to be returning at the perfect time for the Chloorkop-based giants.
"The Masandawana shouldn't... they should keep pushing us, but it's a long season... when last, it feels amazing," Williams concluded.
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Building defensive stability
With the season entering an important stage, Sundowns will be looking to build on the defensive discipline they showed against Milford FC.
Williams’ standout display grabbed the headlines, but limiting Milford to very few clear-cut opportunities will be equally encouraging for the coaching staff.
The victory gives the Brazilians another boost as they look to build consistency and strengthen their position in the title race.
Williams and the defence will hope this performance marks the start of a more settled spell at the back.
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