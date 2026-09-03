Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams makes his mark with Man of the Match display - 'I showed my class'

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was at the heart of his side’s 2-0 victory over Milford FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The African champions produced a solid defensive display, with Williams playing a key role as the Brazilians secured a much-needed clean sheet and collected all three points.

The veteran shot-stopper was rewarded with the Man of the Match award after making several important interventions, underlining his influence at the back as Sundowns kept Milford at bay.

"Yeah, amazing, we needed this, this clean sheet. We have been under pressure as a team, as a defence, but today we showed our worth," Williams told SuperSport TV.



