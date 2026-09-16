Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams addresses Teboho Mokoena's Saudi Pro League links - 'They will obviously keep an eye on him'

Ronwen Williams has welcomed the growing attention surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns’ key players, with reports of interest from clubs in the Middle East continuing to emerge.

The Brazilians are set to face Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli in Saturday’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup showdown at Loftus Versfeld, and their captain believes the transfer speculation reflects the high level of talent within the squad after their impressive run on the African continent.

"Obviously, you know, we've seen reports in the media. We don't know if it's true or not. So, it shows that they've taken interest in some of our players, which is good. You know, it shows that the guys are doing well," Williams said, as per Soccer Laduma.



