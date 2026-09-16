Backpagepix
Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams addresses Teboho Mokoena's Saudi Pro League links - 'They will obviously keep an eye on him'
- Backpagepix
Global recognition for Sundowns stars
Ronwen Williams has welcomed the growing attention surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns’ key players, with reports of interest from clubs in the Middle East continuing to emerge.
The Brazilians are set to face Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli in Saturday’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup showdown at Loftus Versfeld, and their captain believes the transfer speculation reflects the high level of talent within the squad after their impressive run on the African continent.
"Obviously, you know, we've seen reports in the media. We don't know if it's true or not. So, it shows that they've taken interest in some of our players, which is good. You know, it shows that the guys are doing well," Williams said, as per Soccer Laduma.
- Backpage
'They will obviously keep an eye on him'
That attention has been further fuelled by Mokoena’s ability to deliver in the biggest moments. His reputation has grown beyond South Africa after producing memorable goals for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, putting the Sundowns midfielder firmly on the radar of clubs abroad.
"And obviously, you know, if you score at the World Cup, people will know you. And Teboho scored at the World Cup. He scored at AFCON. He scored, you know, in all the big tournaments that we've played. So, obviously, I'm sure, you know, that they will obviously keep an eye on him," he explained.
- Backpage
'Number of goals he scored'
The Sundowns captain continued explaining that Mokoena’s goalscoring exploits have not gone unnoticed.
"When they won their game as well, you know, you could see their media. They started, you know, checking up on our players. And, you know, the player that they did mention was Mokoena.
"And for obvious reasons, because of the goals that he scored, the number of goals he scored from midfield," Williams concluded.
What comes next for Sundowns?
The Chloorkop side will be looking to give the Masandawana faithful plenty to cheer about when they take on Al Ahli in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
But beyond the highly anticipated showdown, Mokoena’s future is another storyline likely to keep Sundowns supporters interested.
With growing interest from clubs abroad and the transfer window edging closer, all eyes will be on whether the midfielder remains at Chloorkop or a big-money move comes into play.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting