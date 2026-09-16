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Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
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Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams on FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final against Al Ahli - 'I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the magnitude of the game'

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
R. Williams
Al Ahli
I. Toney
Premier Soccer League
E. Mendy

The Brazilians' captain has expressed his immense excitement ahead of the upcoming international cup final, admitting he gets goosebumps just contemplating the scale of the fixture. The African champions are set to host Saudi giants Al Ahli at Loftus Versfeld in a clash that promises to be an attacking spectacle for the Pretoria crowd.

  • Teboho Mokoena Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League trophyBackpagepix

    Huge occasion

    Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for one of the most significant matches in their history as they gear up to face Al Ahli in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

    The Brazilians, who are the reigning African champions, currently lead the Betway Premiership and have secured a spot in the MTN8 final and are aiming to add a prestigious international trophy to their glittering cabinet.

    Reflecting on the significance of the match, Williams admitted that the anticipation is already building within the squad.

    "I can, you know, just speaking now, I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the magnitude of the game and what is at stake," Williams told the club's media department.


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  • Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A goalkeeper duel

    The final will see a fascinating sub-plot as Williams comes face-to-face with former Chelsea and current Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

    The Al Ahli squad is filled with global stars including Ivan Toney, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibanez, and Francisco Trincao, but the battle between the sticks is what has captured the South African number one's imagination.

    "It'll be good to finally face him," he said.

    "You know, I haven't got an opportunity to play against him. And obviously, I've taken keen interest on his career and what he's done for the goalkeeping department. You know, he's been amazing," Williams said.


  • Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    At that level, they hurt you

    Sundowns aren't entirely unfamiliar with the threat posed by Saudi Pro League opposition, having faced Al-Hilal during their preseason preparations.

    Williams noted that the clinical nature of these teams is their greatest strength, regardless of how much possession the opposition enjoys.

    "At that level, they hurt you. You know, they make sure that they take the chances. And that's exactly what we picked up against Al-Hilal.

    "Their strikers are clinical. We've seen it with Ivan Toney, Trincao. So, you know, that is something to be aware, alert, and know that once we get that opportunity, make sure or they'll punish you," the Bafana Bafana captain explained.


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  • Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Lots of goals

    Analysing Al Ahli's recent performances, Williams pointed out that while they are prolific scorers, they are also vulnerable at the back.

    This mirrors Sundowns' own recent form, where they have been unusually porous despite their attacking efficiency.

    The captain expects a stark contrast to the tactical setups usually seen in the PSL, where domestic opponents often employ a low block to frustrate the reigning champions, leading him to predict a much more entertaining spectacle for the fans.

    "We've seen their form. It's been up and down. You know, they won a lot of games, they lost a few games as well," he said.

    "You know, they're a team that scores a lot of goals. If you check the games they play, they score close to three goals per game. But also they concede a lot of goals.

    "It's almost similar to us where we've been scoring so many goals, but, you know, uncharacteristic of us, we've been conceding as well.

    "So, hopefully, we can rectify our mistakes," he concluded.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL