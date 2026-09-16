Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams on FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final against Al Ahli - 'I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the magnitude of the game'

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for one of the most significant matches in their history as they gear up to face Al Ahli in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

The Brazilians, who are the reigning African champions, currently lead the Betway Premiership and have secured a spot in the MTN8 final and are aiming to add a prestigious international trophy to their glittering cabinet.

Reflecting on the significance of the match, Williams admitted that the anticipation is already building within the squad.

"I can, you know, just speaking now, I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the magnitude of the game and what is at stake," Williams told the club's media department.



