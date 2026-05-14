Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos issues defiant CAF Champions League warning - 'There’s total focus on the final, we want to win'

The aura of invincibility at Chloorkop hasn't just been scratched; it’s been shattered.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 capitulation against TS Galaxy has done more than bruise some egos, it has set the Premier Soccer League title race alight.

Yet, as the panic buttons are dusted off domestically, Portuguese midfield general Nuno Santos is demanding a total emotional blackout.

Ahead of a high-stakes CAF Champions League collision at Loftus Versfeld, the maestro has called for a cold, clinical mental reset, insisting the Pretoria team must exorcise their league demons if they are to conquer their Moroccan rivals and reassert their status as Africa's apex predators.



