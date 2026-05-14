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Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos issues defiant CAF Champions League warning - 'There’s total focus on the final, we want to win'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
N. Santos
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
M. Cardoso

The Tshwane giants are standing on the precipice of continental immortality as they prepare to host AS FAR in the first leg of the continental final. Despite a wobble in their Premier Soccer League dominance, the Brazilians refuse to be distracted by local setbacks as they hunt their first African crown since 2016.

  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Shaking off domestic disappointment

    The aura of invincibility at Chloorkop hasn't just been scratched; it’s been shattered.

    Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 capitulation against TS Galaxy has done more than bruise some egos, it has set the Premier Soccer League title race alight.

    Yet, as the panic buttons are dusted off domestically, Portuguese midfield general Nuno Santos is demanding a total emotional blackout.

    Ahead of a high-stakes CAF Champions League collision at Loftus Versfeld, the maestro has called for a cold, clinical mental reset, insisting the Pretoria team must exorcise their league demons if they are to conquer their Moroccan rivals and reassert their status as Africa's apex predators.


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  • Total focus on the final

    "We are top of the log right now, that’s what we know — but as I said before, we cannot change what happened before, so our focus is totally on the Champions League, that’s what we can do to change whatever comes," Santos told the media.

    The midfielder understands the weight of expectation, but he believes the club's collective desire will carry them through.




  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'We want to win'

    Santos continued: "There’s total focus on the final of the Champions League. We want to win, the players want to win, the club wants to win this trophy – to give that joy for our fans, our supporters, and that’s what we’re working to do."

    This singular vision is exactly what head coach Miguel Cardoso will need from his charges against an AS FAR side equally as hungry for the continent's premier silverware.


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  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Santos leading the continental charge

    The Portuguese star has been part of the creative heartbeat of Sundowns' campaign this season, racking up an impressive eight goal contributions in just nine appearances.

    With three goals and five assists to his name, Santos has proven to be the man for the big occasion, consistently delivering from open play and dead-ball situations alike.

    Reflecting on the pressure of the upcoming first leg, Santos remained calm.

    He stated: "Every game is difficult, not just this one, but like the previous games in the Champions League, no game is easy for us.

    "We know the responsibility we have, and we’ve moved our focus on what’s coming, which is the first leg of the Champions League.

    "So we cannot do anything to change what happened before. Total focus on the first leg at Loftus."


CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC