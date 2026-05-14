Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos issues defiant CAF Champions League warning - 'There’s total focus on the final, we want to win'
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Shaking off domestic disappointment
The aura of invincibility at Chloorkop hasn't just been scratched; it’s been shattered.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 capitulation against TS Galaxy has done more than bruise some egos, it has set the Premier Soccer League title race alight.
Yet, as the panic buttons are dusted off domestically, Portuguese midfield general Nuno Santos is demanding a total emotional blackout.
Ahead of a high-stakes CAF Champions League collision at Loftus Versfeld, the maestro has called for a cold, clinical mental reset, insisting the Pretoria team must exorcise their league demons if they are to conquer their Moroccan rivals and reassert their status as Africa's apex predators.
Total focus on the final
"We are top of the log right now, that’s what we know — but as I said before, we cannot change what happened before, so our focus is totally on the Champions League, that’s what we can do to change whatever comes," Santos told the media.
The midfielder understands the weight of expectation, but he believes the club's collective desire will carry them through.
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'We want to win'
Santos continued: "There’s total focus on the final of the Champions League. We want to win, the players want to win, the club wants to win this trophy – to give that joy for our fans, our supporters, and that’s what we’re working to do."
This singular vision is exactly what head coach Miguel Cardoso will need from his charges against an AS FAR side equally as hungry for the continent's premier silverware.
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Santos leading the continental charge
The Portuguese star has been part of the creative heartbeat of Sundowns' campaign this season, racking up an impressive eight goal contributions in just nine appearances.
With three goals and five assists to his name, Santos has proven to be the man for the big occasion, consistently delivering from open play and dead-ball situations alike.
Reflecting on the pressure of the upcoming first leg, Santos remained calm.
He stated: "Every game is difficult, not just this one, but like the previous games in the Champions League, no game is easy for us.
"We know the responsibility we have, and we’ve moved our focus on what’s coming, which is the first leg of the Champions League.
"So we cannot do anything to change what happened before. Total focus on the first leg at Loftus."