Mamelodi Sundowns star Marcelo Allende breaks silence on continued Chile national team snub: 'It’s something that makes me a little bit sad'

While Marcelo Allende has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in South Africa since his arrival from Montevideo City Torque in 2022, his international career has remained strangely stagnant.

The diminutive playmaker has become a cornerstone of the Mamelodi Sundowns project, racking up 95 appearances and contributing 11 goals, yet he has not added to his solitary senior cap for Chile since moving to the continent.

The frustration is compounded by the fact that Allende was once a rising star in the Chilean youth ranks, notably captaining the U-17 side during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

During that tournament, he proved his pedigree by finishing as his nation’s leading scorer with two goals.

He later progressed to earn 11 caps for the U-20 side before finally breaking into the senior setup in 2021.



