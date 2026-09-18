Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula opens up on Belgium failure: 'You can never doubt the talent'

Cassius Mailula has opened up about the rollercoaster journey that eventually led him back to the familiar surroundings of Mamelodi Sundowns.

After a highly publicised move to Major League Soccer with Toronto FC and a subsequent loan spell at KV Kortrijk in Belgium, the talented attacker found himself struggling for consistent game time.

Reflecting on his time in the Belgian Pro League, Mailula admitted that while it was a testing period, he values the opportunity he was given to test himself in a different environment.

"It was not an easy period in Belgium but I think I'm happy that I got the experience, I got to learn a lot in that environment. I'm just also happy that I got to be in Europe, not a lot of players get that opportunity to go to Europe,” Mailula told Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified with host Andile Ncube.



