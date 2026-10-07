Mamelodi Sundowns star Arthur Sales discloses Miguel Cardoso's message ahead of MTN8 final: 'We want this cup'

While Miguel Cardoso has filled the trophy cabinet at Chloorkop with silverware, the MTN8 stands as a domestic peak he has yet to scale.

With the Betway Premiership and a coveted CAF Champions League medal already in his collection, Cardoso is now focused on shattering Orlando Pirates' dominance in this cup competition.

The Buccaneers have remarkably monopolised the trophy for four consecutive seasons, leaving the Brazilians desperate to end a drought that stretches back to 2021.

Shedding light on the mood within the squad and the manager’s specific demands, Arthur Sales revealed that the hunt for this title began well before the tournament's final stages.

“When the year started, the coach said, ‘I want to fight for this cup [MTN8],’ because Cardoso hasn’t won this one yet,” he told FARPost.

"We want this cup," Sales proclaimed, making it clear that the entire dressing room is united by a singular obsession to triumph this weekend.



