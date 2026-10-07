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Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns star Arthur Sales discloses Miguel Cardoso's message ahead of MTN8 final: 'We want this cup'

MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
M. Cardoso
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
A. Sales
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League

Downs forward has lifted the lid on Miguel Cardoso’s burning desire to secure a piece of silverware currently missing from his impressive trophy cabinet. As the Brazilians prepare for a high-stakes showdown at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the message from the technical bench has been made crystal clear to the entire squad.

  • Nuno Santos, Brayan Leon & Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso sets sights on domestic trophy

    While Miguel Cardoso has filled the trophy cabinet at Chloorkop with silverware, the MTN8 stands as a domestic peak he has yet to scale.

    With the Betway Premiership and a coveted CAF Champions League medal already in his collection, Cardoso is now focused on shattering Orlando Pirates' dominance in this cup competition.

    The Buccaneers have remarkably monopolised the trophy for four consecutive seasons, leaving the Brazilians desperate to end a drought that stretches back to 2021.

    Shedding light on the mood within the squad and the manager’s specific demands, Arthur Sales revealed that the hunt for this title began well before the tournament's final stages.

    “When the year started, the coach said, ‘I want to fight for this cup [MTN8],’ because Cardoso hasn’t won this one yet,” he told FARPost.

    "We want this cup," Sales proclaimed, making it clear that the entire dressing room is united by a singular obsession to triumph this weekend.


  • Chigozie Chilekwu, Remo Stars & Arthur Sales, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sales on injury recovery

    On an individual note, the creative spark feels perfectly positioned to dictate the tempo of the final despite a fragmented pre-season.

    Having used exhibition fixtures and intensive training drills to bridge the fitness gap after recovering from injury, Sales dismissed any lingering doubts regarding his stamina or sharpness.

    "I can play 90 minutes today, but it’s also about game time; you must play games," the attacker noted.

    "I’ve already played games, friendly games. I trained fully. Game time is very important for a player…. I’m ready," he added.


  • Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando Pirates Grant Kekana Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Other injury concerns for the Brazilians

    While the news regarding Sales appears positive, the Tshwane giants' medical department remains under immense pressure as several heavyweights face a race against time.

    The club is currently sweating over the availability of Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, and Aubrey Modiba, all of whom reported back from international duty with fitness concerns.

    Aubaas lasted only 12 minutes during the encounter with Eritrea before his body gave way, while Mokoena and Modiba were both rendered unavailable following their appearances in the qualifying opener against Guinea.

    The status of this influential trio is set to dominate the headlines as Masandawana prepare for their upcoming fixtures.


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  • Moses Mabhida StadiumGetty Images

    Countdown to showdown

    A collision of heavyweight giants awaits in the final as Sundowns aim to reclaim the trophy that has been in Pirates hands for four long years.

    The incentives for the squad are twofold: fulfilling their coach’s explicit pre-season directive and ending the club’s wait for another MTN8 crown.

    Veteran figures within the locker room will recall their 2021 penalty shootout triumph against Cape Town City, an experience that proves they possess the mental fortitude to conquer this specific arena.

    All eyes now turn to a high-stakes showdown at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG