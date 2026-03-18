Mamelodi Sundowns slammed for rejecting UEFA Champions League star - 'They will just look at you and say no'
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Catamo rejected by Sundowns & PSL clubs
Mozambique international midfielder Geny Catamo was rejected when he underwent trials at Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.
But the linkman shook off the rejection and this week helped Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting CP reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
He has also played for other Portuguese clubs like Amora and Vitoria Guimaraes.
Youth development coach and agent Rui Frois who tried to secure opportunities for Catamo in the Premier Soccer League, explains how the player was frowned upon.
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The problem with PSL teams
“That’s what I keep saying, we need to give these boys opportunities. Our players don’t get given enough opportunities by our own clubs and our own people, and it’s disappointing. That’s my problem with our teams. You bring a boy at that age here, they will just look at you and say no,” Frois told Soccer Laduma.
“We have talent and everything, but we are not giving these players opportunities. I mean, you look at the Jomo Sonos, they went to Europe, they were admired, they played in America. There are so many of them, you can name them. What happened to that generation?”
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Catamo was supposed to start in the PSL
“Geny Catamo, who is now playing for Sporting Lisbon and doing well, was supposed to have started in the PSL," Frois added.
"He never got that opportunity, even though he was presented to clubs here. We looked for opportunities for him in the PSL, but the opportunity wasn’t presented to him.
“Look at him now, he has helped Sporting Lisbon to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after being rejected in South Africa by the big clubs.”
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PSL attracting overseas talent
However, a number of players continue to sign for PSL clubs from overseas, with some succeeding while others flop.
The next transfer window could see even more players coming in from Europe or South America to play in the PSL.