Mamelodi Sundowns slammed for rejecting UEFA Champions League star - 'They will just look at you and say no'

Mozambique international midfielder Geny Catamo was rejected when he underwent trials at Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.

But the linkman shook off the rejection and this week helped Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting CP reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

He has also played for other Portuguese clubs like Amora and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Youth development coach and agent Rui Frois who tried to secure opportunities for Catamo in the Premier Soccer League, explains how the player was frowned upon.