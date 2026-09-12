Mamelodi Sundowns signing Deano van Rooyen backed to challenge Khuliso Mudau for Bafana Bafana spot
The battle for Bafana supremacy
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes Mamelodi Sundowns have landed a major asset in Deano van Rooyen, tipping the defender to become the heir to the right-back throne.
Khanye believes the ex-Buccaneers man is the only player in the domestic top flight capable of seriously challenging Khuliso Mudau for the right-back spot in the Bafana Bafana setup.
Khanye was emphatic about the quality Sundowns have acquired.
"Sundowns has signed a Bafana Bafana player here, who should be competing with Khuliso Mudau for the right-back spot in the national team," Khanye told KickOff.
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Downs send message to Pirates
The transfer carries added weight because Van Rooyen arrived at Chloorkop following a frustrating spell at Mayfair, where he was eventually released as a free agent.
Khanye suggests that Sundowns are effectively mocking their rivals' inability to utilise the defender's talents properly.
"So Sundowns are simply telling Pirates, 'You signed a player we wanted to sign, and now that you are releasing him, we are going to take him because we believe he is the only right-back in the country who can compete with Mudau. He is Mudau's replacement. '"
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Overcoming the injury nightmare
Van Rooyen’s time at Soweto was unfortunately defined more by his absences than his performances on the pitch.
Persistent injury problems prevented the defender from finding any rhythm, allowing other players to cement their places in Abdeslam Ouaddou's starting eleven.
Khanye insists that the player’s failure to ignite at Pirates was a matter of circumstance rather than a lack of ability.
"When Pirates signed van Rooyen, Sundowns was the favourite to sign him. Pirates acted quickly. But van Rooyen struggled for game time at Pirates due to tough competition in his position. He was just unlucky," Khanye remarked.
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A perfect fit
Khanye believes Van Rooyen's profile fits perfectly in Pretoria, noting that the player's development matches the standard required at Chloorkop.
Highlighting the club's technical standards, Khanye added: "If you look at Sundowns, they are playing with well-developed, technically skilled players. The majority of their players are properly developed."
This alignment of style and skill suggests that the 29-year-old could integrate into the squad faster.
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