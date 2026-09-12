Mamelodi Sundowns signing Deano van Rooyen backed to challenge Khuliso Mudau for Bafana Bafana spot

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes Mamelodi Sundowns have landed a major asset in Deano van Rooyen, tipping the defender to become the heir to the right-back throne.

Khanye believes the ex-Buccaneers man is the only player in the domestic top flight capable of seriously challenging Khuliso Mudau for the right-back spot in the Bafana Bafana setup.

Khanye was emphatic about the quality Sundowns have acquired.

"Sundowns has signed a Bafana Bafana player here, who should be competing with Khuliso Mudau for the right-back spot in the national team," Khanye told KickOff.



