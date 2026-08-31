Mamelodi Sundowns performance levels under scrutiny as Miguel Cardoso addresses fans' concerns - 'Those rotations will bring about fluctuations'

Following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final second leg, Cardoso highlighted the challenges of maintaining a high level of performance while constantly shuffling his starting XI to preserve player fitness.

Speaking to the media after securing their final berth, he was candid about the potential for inconsistent results during this building phase.

"There’s a big responsibility from our side, we want to do well. We also don’t want to be penalised when things are not going well here and there,” said Cardoso.



