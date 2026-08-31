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Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns performance levels under scrutiny as Miguel Cardoso addresses fans' concerns - 'Those rotations will bring about fluctuations'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
M. Cardoso

The Portuguese mentor has warned the Masandawana faithful to brace themselves for some inconsistency, with the relentless fixture schedule forcing him to sacrifice peak performance at times. Despite guiding the Brazilians into the MTN8 final, the tactician insists heavy rotation is unavoidable, even if it disrupts the team’s rhythm in the short term.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Balancing expectations with squad rotation

    Following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final second leg, Cardoso highlighted the challenges of maintaining a high level of performance while constantly shuffling his starting XI to preserve player fitness.

    Speaking to the media after securing their final berth, he was candid about the potential for inconsistent results during this building phase.

    "There’s a big responsibility from our side, we want to do well. We also don’t want to be penalised when things are not going well here and there,” said Cardoso.


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  • Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    'We still need support'

    The 54-year-old coach was quick to praise his players for their dedication, suggesting that the current group is among the most driven he has worked with during his tenure at Chloorkop.

    "We still need support because I see a team that is not less committed from any of the teams I have coached at Sundowns. Since I’ve been here until now, I see a team that is more committed than it was," he continued.

    "We’re growing in attitude and consistency. Of course, there will be ups and downs. Today we’re up but we’re ready for everything. Mostly, we’re ready to keep ourselves to the highest standard possible."


  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Sacrifice behind tactical stability

    As Sundowns prepare to host newly-promoted Milford FC in the Betway Premiership, Cardoso admitted that frequent changes to the line-up naturally disrupt the team's flow.

    "People need to understand that those rotations will bring about fluctuations in the performance,” Cardoso added.

    "It’s fantastic for a coach that prepares every match with the same players and keeps the core of the team. That gives stability and capacity for the team to progress."


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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'Stability comes with time'

    With Sundowns constantly reshuffling their starting XI, Cardoso believes finding the perfect version of his side is a moving target.

    The Portuguese coach insists true stability will only come when his players build greater understanding, consistency and chemistry on the pitch.

    "Sometimes when you ask me when will your team be ready? My will to answer is: which team? That is because it’s the same team but different line-ups," he concluded.

    "That stability comes with time, commitment of the players, their quality, time we’ve had together, and the capacity the players have to give answers to the plans we try to put in practice."