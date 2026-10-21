Mamelodi Sundowns new midfield ace Lazola Maku warned over stiff competition - 'He has to train well and make sure he’s always ready'

The teenager's pedigree is already well-established on the international stage, having played a pivotal role in the Amajita squad that secured the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title against Morocco in Egypt last year.

Maku also showcased his ability at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where his goal-scoring prowess from midfield caught the eye of global scouts. His arrival at Chloorkop adds significant depth to an already formidable engine room as Sundowns look to maintain their dominance.

Speaking on the significance of the move, former Sundowns playmaker Roger Feutmba suggested that the timing is perfect for the youngster to test himself at the highest level.

“I believe as a player it’s important to move to a big team and test your talent at the early stage of your career,” Feutmba told FARPost.

The Cameroonian legend noted that the move indicates the club's scouting department believes Maku is a natural fit for the tactical demands of the Brazilians.







