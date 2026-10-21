Backpagepix
Mamelodi Sundowns new midfield ace Lazola Maku warned over stiff competition - 'He has to train well and make sure he’s always ready'
- Gallo
A rising star arrives at Chloorkop
The teenager's pedigree is already well-established on the international stage, having played a pivotal role in the Amajita squad that secured the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title against Morocco in Egypt last year.
Maku also showcased his ability at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where his goal-scoring prowess from midfield caught the eye of global scouts. His arrival at Chloorkop adds significant depth to an already formidable engine room as Sundowns look to maintain their dominance.
Speaking on the significance of the move, former Sundowns playmaker Roger Feutmba suggested that the timing is perfect for the youngster to test himself at the highest level.
“I believe as a player it’s important to move to a big team and test your talent at the early stage of your career,” Feutmba told FARPost.
The Cameroonian legend noted that the move indicates the club's scouting department believes Maku is a natural fit for the tactical demands of the Brazilians.
- Backpage
Navigating the midfield shark tank
Despite Maku's obvious talent, Feutmba was quick to remind the new signing that breaking into the first XI will be a monumental task. Sundowns currently boast one of the most congested and talented midfields on the continent, featuring established internationals and seasoned campaigners.
The path to the starting line-up is blocked by the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, and Thabo Cele, as well as the creative influence of Marcelo Allende.
Feutmba believes the youngster must be prepared to wait for his moment while maintaining elite standards on the training pitch.
“So it’s important to quickly fit in the club’s structure. We all know he has all the qualities of a good midfielder.
"That’s the first reason Sundowns signed him. The team signed him; it means they saw that he fits in the Sundowns philosophy.
He has to train well and make sure he’s always ready when he’s given a chance, if Teboho Mokoena is tired or when he retires,” the former midfielder added.
- Backpage
Rising to the internal challenge
Feutmba emphasised that technical ability alone will not be enough for Maku to displace the current starters.
“He’s going to compete with very good midfielders, and some of them are still waiting for their chances to play.
"So he has to put in more work than the midfielders who are already at the club,” Feutmba explained.
This work ethic will be crucial if the deep-lying playmaker is to transition his youth-level success into consistent performances for the senior team.
- Backpagepix
The long-term vision for Maku
The Brazilians evidently regard Maku as a cornerstone for the years ahead, even if he must bide his time while adjusting to his new surroundings.
His ability to dictate play through clinical distribution and a calm temperament on the ball makes him a natural fit for the club’s tactical DNA.
By bringing him into the fold at this stage, the coaching staff has the opportunity to refine his talents, grooming him to eventually step into the shoes of the squad’s veterans and providing a flawless handover once the old guard moves on.
Thriving at Chloorkop is no simple task; it demands a rare combination of elite technical skill and unbreakable psychological strength.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting