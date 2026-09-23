Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane prepared to risk his reputation by scheduling elite friendlies - 'I believe you need to do it right'

Returning to the hot seat 14 years after his initial departure, Pitso Mosimane is adamant that Bafana Bafana must test themselves against quality opposition if they are to go toe-to-toe with Africa’s best and make a serious push at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reflecting on the blueprint for his latest stint, the coach stressed the importance of putting his squad through demanding fixtures rather than taking the easy route.

For Mosimane, Bafana need to be thrown into the deep end, facing top-level opposition that can expose weaknesses, raise the intensity, and sharpen the team ahead of the big stage.

"It’s easy to play a friendly you can always win; let’s play Egypt, come on, let’s do it right – and I also know my fate 14 years ago, because my challenge, I stacked, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Ghana, the top six in the continent, I put them in my friendlies to prepare,” Mosimane said, as per iDiski Times.







