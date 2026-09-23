Backpagepix
Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane prepared to risk his reputation by scheduling elite friendlies - 'I believe you need to do it right'
The risk of elite preparation
Returning to the hot seat 14 years after his initial departure, Pitso Mosimane is adamant that Bafana Bafana must test themselves against quality opposition if they are to go toe-to-toe with Africa’s best and make a serious push at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
Reflecting on the blueprint for his latest stint, the coach stressed the importance of putting his squad through demanding fixtures rather than taking the easy route.
For Mosimane, Bafana need to be thrown into the deep end, facing top-level opposition that can expose weaknesses, raise the intensity, and sharpen the team ahead of the big stage.
"It’s easy to play a friendly you can always win; let’s play Egypt, come on, let’s do it right – and I also know my fate 14 years ago, because my challenge, I stacked, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Ghana, the top six in the continent, I put them in my friendlies to prepare,” Mosimane said, as per iDiski Times.
- Backpagepix
Lessons from the past
The coach admitted to having internal debates over whether such an aggressive fixture list is the wisest approach, knowing that international football management can be a volatile game where one bad result can quickly turn up the heat.
"And I got all the draws, and you know my fate [in my previous stint]," he recalled.
"And I’m asking myself, am I doing the same thing again with these friendly games? We can get someone where we can score five goals, and then we can always say we turned the corner, right? It’s easier because you see the goals."
- Backpagepix
'I’m that guy who falls on his sword'
For Mosimane, the decision to seek out the toughest challenges is rooted in his desire to keep Bafana operating at the highest level, rather than allowing the squad to settle into its comfort zone.
The coach’s personality demands a level of intensity that lower-tier friendlies simply cannot provide. He explained his need for these high-pressure encounters, where the quality of opposition, competitive edge, and pressure of performing can give his players a proper taste of what awaits them when the stakes are at their highest.
"But I’m that guy who falls on his sword. I believe you need to do it right and it might not go well, but it’s part of life; that’s me in football. When it’s easy and comfortable, I get bored; I need the rush, I need to be on the edge a little bit – that’s who I am."
- Backpage
Building for 2027
The ultimate goal for the South African Football Association is to see the national team return to the summit of African football. By lining up heavyweight opponents, Mosimane is putting long-term progress ahead of short-term results, knowing that defeats or draws against top-class opposition could bring criticism from supporters and the media.
However, the coach appears willing to take the heat if those tough assignments leave his squad better equipped for the demands of tournament football.
That ‘do it right’ mentality also sends a clear message to his players: there will be no room for complacency under his watch. Mosimane wants Bafana to be battle-hardened by the time they step onto the continental stage, with every high-intensity clash designed to expose weaknesses, raise the standards and sharpen the squad.
Rather than taking the easier route, the coach is embracing the pressure and intensity that come with going up against the elite.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting