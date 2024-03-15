'Mamelodi Sundowns discovered a winning formula not just money! Kaizer Chiefs have resources to achieve but lack brains to realise it' - Fans

South Africans believe Mamelodi Sundowns will continue buying the best as long as they enjoy success on the pitch as opposed to Kaizer Chiefs.

Recently, Roger de Sa opined that Sundown's endless spending and the success that has brought is damaging interest in the Premier Soccer League but it might end once their monies are limited.

However, it seems the majority of the fans do not agree with the tactician with some arguing the club is doing well and not bound to fall any time soon, while others argue the team has a winning formula.

Kaizer Chiefs critics believe Amakhosi have what they need to be successful but the management has failed to deliver.