Ex-Orlando Pirates coach takes a dig at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'How long will the spending last? Remember when Bidvest Wits had money?'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraEx-Orlando Pirates coach takes a dig at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'How long will the spending last? Remember when Bidvest Wits had money?'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maritzburg UnitedMaritzburg UnitedCupRoger De SaRhulani MokwenaRoger de Sa feels Sundowns endless spending and the success that has brought is damaging interest in the Premier Soccer League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns have dominated domestic footballTheir success has been credited to huge spendingDe Sa feels the spending is diluting the quality of the PSL