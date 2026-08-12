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Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba reflects on Peter Shalulile's departure - 'I think Yanga gained a good striker'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Young Africans
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Namungo FC vs Young Africans
Namungo FC
Premier League
A. Modiba
P. Shalulile
CAF Champions League

The Bafana Bafana centre-back has highlighted the emotional impact of the departure and the huge void left behind by the Namibian striker. After trading Chloorkop for a high-profile move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans, the striker leaves behind more than just his goals, with his presence in the Masandawana changeroom set to be sorely missed. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old defender remains confident that the PSL’s all-time top scorer will continue to thrive in the next chapter of his career.

  • Peter Shalulile Yanga GOAT

    The end of an era at Chloorkop

    Peter Shalulile’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns came as a surprise to some Masandawana faithful, who believed the Namibian striker still had plenty to offer the Tshwane giants.

    Shortly after his departure, he was unveiled as a new signing for Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC.

    The 32-year-old leaves Masandawana as a decorated club legend and, more significantly, bids farewell to South African football as the Premier Soccer League’s all-time record goalscorer.

    His move to East Africa has left his former teammates reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind in Pretoria.


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  • Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage

    A partnership forged in success

    Aubrey Modiba and Shalulile both completed their moves to Sundowns ahead of the 2020/21 season, building a close relationship over six successful seasons together.

    Modiba conceded that seeing his long-time teammate move on was a bitter pill to swallow given their shared history at the club.

    "Funny enough, I arrived on the same day, the same season as him [Peter Shalulile]," Modiba said, as per FARPost.

    "We arrived together, and seeing him leave is obviously not something I expected, to be honest. But it happened, and we will miss him.


  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Impact beyond the pitch

    While Shalulile’s goals defined an era of dominance for Masandawana across domestic and continental competitions, Modiba believes Yanga have acquired a ruthless professional who will transform their attack.

    The Namibian’s work ethic and fitness levels have often been cited as the gold standard in the PSL.

    The defender highlighted that the Tanzanian side is not just getting a poacher, but a player whose character influences everyone around him.

    Modiba’s admission suggests that the striker's presence was a motivational tool for the squad.

    "We will miss him in the gym, his music, the way he used to cheer us in the changeroom, the way he used to dance, and his competitive spirit."


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  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    'He doesn’t have to score against us'

    With both Sundowns and Yanga frequently competing in the latter stages of the CAF Champions League, a reunion on the pitch is a distinct possibility.

    Modiba issued a playful warning to his former teammate ahead of a possible continental meeting.

    "I am going to miss him a lot, and I think Yanga gained a good striker who is going to help them score goals," Modiba added.

    "He doesn’t have to score against us, though! We will miss him a lot."