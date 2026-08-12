Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba reflects on Peter Shalulile's departure - 'I think Yanga gained a good striker'
The end of an era at Chloorkop
Peter Shalulile’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns came as a surprise to some Masandawana faithful, who believed the Namibian striker still had plenty to offer the Tshwane giants.
Shortly after his departure, he was unveiled as a new signing for Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC.
The 32-year-old leaves Masandawana as a decorated club legend and, more significantly, bids farewell to South African football as the Premier Soccer League’s all-time record goalscorer.
His move to East Africa has left his former teammates reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind in Pretoria.
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A partnership forged in success
Aubrey Modiba and Shalulile both completed their moves to Sundowns ahead of the 2020/21 season, building a close relationship over six successful seasons together.
Modiba conceded that seeing his long-time teammate move on was a bitter pill to swallow given their shared history at the club.
"Funny enough, I arrived on the same day, the same season as him [Peter Shalulile]," Modiba said, as per FARPost.
"We arrived together, and seeing him leave is obviously not something I expected, to be honest. But it happened, and we will miss him.
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Impact beyond the pitch
While Shalulile’s goals defined an era of dominance for Masandawana across domestic and continental competitions, Modiba believes Yanga have acquired a ruthless professional who will transform their attack.
The Namibian’s work ethic and fitness levels have often been cited as the gold standard in the PSL.
The defender highlighted that the Tanzanian side is not just getting a poacher, but a player whose character influences everyone around him.
Modiba’s admission suggests that the striker's presence was a motivational tool for the squad.
"We will miss him in the gym, his music, the way he used to cheer us in the changeroom, the way he used to dance, and his competitive spirit."
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'He doesn’t have to score against us'
With both Sundowns and Yanga frequently competing in the latter stages of the CAF Champions League, a reunion on the pitch is a distinct possibility.
Modiba issued a playful warning to his former teammate ahead of a possible continental meeting.
"I am going to miss him a lot, and I think Yanga gained a good striker who is going to help them score goals," Modiba added.
"He doesn’t have to score against us, though! We will miss him a lot."
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