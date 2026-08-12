Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba reflects on Peter Shalulile's departure - 'I think Yanga gained a good striker'

Peter Shalulile’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns came as a surprise to some Masandawana faithful, who believed the Namibian striker still had plenty to offer the Tshwane giants.

Shortly after his departure, he was unveiled as a new signing for Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC.

The 32-year-old leaves Masandawana as a decorated club legend and, more significantly, bids farewell to South African football as the Premier Soccer League’s all-time record goalscorer.

His move to East Africa has left his former teammates reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind in Pretoria.



