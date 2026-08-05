Peter Shalulile reveals how he ended up signing for Tanzanian giants Young Africans - 'I make decisions based on how my heart feels'

Peter Shalulile has revealed how his move to Young Africans came about after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns after spending six trophy-laden years at the Tshwane club.

“It was a little bit tough, but what made it easy for me was I met the chairman a few years ago,” Shalulile told iDiskiTimes.

“And he had a dream that I’ll one day play for this big club which is Yanga."

"For me also, it was a personal choice," he continued.

“I make decisions based on how my heart feels. Spiritually, it means follow where your heart wants you to be.

“When we spoke with chairman, we spoke and I said give me like two days.

"I prayed about it and obviously the Lord made it possible for me and I ended up here.”







