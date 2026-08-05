Peter Shalulile reveals how he ended up signing for Tanzanian giants Young Africans - 'I make decisions based on how my heart feels'
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I prayed about it
Peter Shalulile has revealed how his move to Young Africans came about after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns after spending six trophy-laden years at the Tshwane club.
“It was a little bit tough, but what made it easy for me was I met the chairman a few years ago,” Shalulile told iDiskiTimes.
“And he had a dream that I’ll one day play for this big club which is Yanga."
"For me also, it was a personal choice," he continued.
“I make decisions based on how my heart feels. Spiritually, it means follow where your heart wants you to be.
“When we spoke with chairman, we spoke and I said give me like two days.
"I prayed about it and obviously the Lord made it possible for me and I ended up here.”
The Yanga view
Young Africans president Hersi Ally Said also revealed his views on the transfer to FARPost, explaining that his relationship with the striker was built on years of preparation and consistent messaging.
"I’ve been speaking to Peter for three years. I always told him, ‘One day you will be my player.’"
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Choosing the project over the pay check
Hersi was transparent about the fact that Yanga did not win the battle for Shalulile's signature by simply outbidding their rivals.
"Peter is a free agent, so the decision was entirely his.
"There were clubs that offered him more money than we did, but he chose our project."
"It took me two weeks to convince him. I told him this is not about signing a contract, it’s about the environment, the support and what we want to achieve together," Hersi added.
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The reunion with Manqoba Mngqithi
A significant factor in the move was the opportunity for Shalulile to work once again with Yanga's new coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Hersi believes that bringing in a player of Shalulile's calibre will only enhance the culture Mngqithi is building in Dar es Salaam.
"His professionalism and work ethic are exactly what I want to add to this team," Hersi explained.
The president also emphasized that Mngqithi’s arrival has already transformed the club.
"The training is top quality.
"The players spend more than an hour in video sessions understanding how he wants them to play before going onto the pitch,” he said.
“They train for more than two hours at a very high level. I’m telling you, the quality is exceptional.”
"He is very serious and meticulous in his work. Everything is geared towards helping the players understand his philosophy," Hersi said.
By securing one of the greatest goalscorers in PSL history, Young Africans have sent a clear message to their continental rivals.
The move represents a major coup for the club's chairman, who is determined to see his team compete with the elite of Africa.
With Shalulile leading the line and Mngqithi overseeing the tactical blueprint, the "Citizen" project has truly entered a new era.
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