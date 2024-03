The Brazilians went further ahead in the race for the Premier Soccer League title with a home victory over the Chilli Boys.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Chippa United 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to go 12 points clear at the top of the PSL table.

Teboho Mokoena and Tashreeq Matthews' goals handed Masandawana maximum points and boosted their bid for a record-extending seventh straight league title.

GOAL brings you raw quotes from Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and Chippa's co-coach Thabo September in reaction to Saturday's result.