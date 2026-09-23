Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso plots reset during FIFA break - 'We have a first cycle of work'

The international hiatus can be a double-edged sword for elite clubs, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is looking at the three-week gap as a valuable window to fine-tune his squad and sharpen the tactical details.

With several players away on international duty, Cardoso has identified the break as an opportunity to work on the finer points of his game plan and keep the squad ticking over ahead of the next stretch of fixtures.

Explaining his tactical approach to the break, Cardoso noted: "What we're going to do, obviously, is work very, very strongly with the ones that are staying. We have a first cycle of work until Wednesday," as per SABC Sport.

"Then we're going to give everybody the opportunity to enjoy a few days off - the ones that stay. We have a friendly match on Wednesday and then after that small period of a few days, we're going to obviously start the preparation of a second cycle that finishes with two friendlies so that we can also have those players in the best level."



