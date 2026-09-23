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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso plots reset during FIFA break - 'We have a first cycle of work'
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Strategic cycles at Chloorkop
The international hiatus can be a double-edged sword for elite clubs, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is looking at the three-week gap as a valuable window to fine-tune his squad and sharpen the tactical details.
With several players away on international duty, Cardoso has identified the break as an opportunity to work on the finer points of his game plan and keep the squad ticking over ahead of the next stretch of fixtures.
Explaining his tactical approach to the break, Cardoso noted: "What we're going to do, obviously, is work very, very strongly with the ones that are staying. We have a first cycle of work until Wednesday," as per SABC Sport.
"Then we're going to give everybody the opportunity to enjoy a few days off - the ones that stay. We have a friendly match on Wednesday and then after that small period of a few days, we're going to obviously start the preparation of a second cycle that finishes with two friendlies so that we can also have those players in the best level."
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Managing the international exodus
The Brazilians are once again well represented in the national team setup, with the Chloorkop outfit supplying a host of players during the current Africa Cup of Nations qualifying window.
Cardoso has taken the absences in his stride, viewing the international call-ups as a reflection of the quality within his squad.
While the departures leave him with a depleted group to work with, the Sundowns coach is embracing the bigger picture, with his players flying the club’s flag on the international stage.
"Yeah, we're going to lose. Lose? We're not going to lose. They will just not be with us. Besides Bafana Bafana, there's also Denis [Onyango] who is going to the national team, and Divine [Lunga] is also going to the national team, and we still have the call-up for the under 23's to come. So let's see if some of our younger players will also be called up. So there's probably more players that will not be with us," Cardoso explained.
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Injury boosts and fitness goals
The technical team is also keeping a close eye on defender Keanu Cupido, who continues to put in the hard yards on his road back from shoulder surgery suffered towards the end of last season. His progress will be closely monitored as Sundowns look to have their defensive options firing on all cylinders.
"I would also like to remind you all that Keanu is a strong absence, but we expect him to recover - not that quickly, absolutely not - but later in the year. I think he is now starting to have a small smile on his face.
"That situation became a little more serious than we expected, but the medical department is working hard on it and trying to resolve it so that we have an extra player. We are going to need everybody, as I said; when one falls down, two have to get up, and that's the way we have to progress. We are excited for what we have ahead, of course," he concluded.
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Building depth for a grueling season
The overarching philosophy at Chloorkop remains centred on squad depth, collective strength and staying ready for the marathon ahead.
Cardoso knows the packed fixture list will eventually test the squad’s depth, making the development of every player a necessity rather than a luxury. With Sundowns juggling domestic and continental commitments, the technical team is using this break to keep the entire squad match-ready and raise the level of competition for places.
By moving into the ‘second cycle’ of work, the Brazilians are effectively preparing for the battles still to come, ensuring they have enough firepower across the squad to cope when injuries, suspensions and fixture congestion begin to bite.
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