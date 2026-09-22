Mamelodi Sundowns unveil defensive addition - 'A new face joins the ranks'

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially completed the signing of Wandile Dube from AmaZulu, ending a period of intense speculation regarding the player’s future.

The African reigning champions have been active throughout the market, but this final addition signals their intent to maintain a squad capable of competing at the highest level across multiple fronts this season.

The club took to social media to share the news with their supporters, celebrating the arrival of the promising defender.

In a statement posted to their official channels, the club enthusiastically announced: WANDILE DUBE JOINS THE YELLOW FAMILY 💛

A new face joins the ranks. Wandile Dube officially becomes a part of Bafana Ba Style 🔥











