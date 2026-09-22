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Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns unveil defensive addition - 'A new face joins the ranks'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Transfers
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
AmaZulu FC
W. Dube

The Brazilians strengthened their squad with a new defensive addition as the transfer window entered its final stages. The Chloorkop outfit waited until after the deadline day to make the signing announcement, adding another option to a squad competing for honours domestically and on the continental stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially completed the signing of Wandile Dube from AmaZulu, ending a period of intense speculation regarding the player’s future.

The African reigning champions have been active throughout the market, but this final addition signals their intent to maintain a squad capable of competing at the highest level across multiple fronts this season.

The club took to social media to share the news with their supporters, celebrating the arrival of the promising defender.

In a statement posted to their official channels, the club enthusiastically announced: WANDILE DUBE JOINS THE YELLOW FAMILY 💛

A new face joins the ranks. Wandile Dube officially becomes a part of Bafana Ba Style 🔥




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