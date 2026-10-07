Mamelodi Sundowns coach issues injury update on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba ahead of blockbuster MTN8 final: ‘We cannot risk anything’

The medical department at Chloorkop is working overtime as Mamelodi Sundowns sweat over the availability of three vital stars ahead of their upcoming blockbuster clash.

The Brazilians are sweating on the fitness of Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, and Bathusi Aubaas, all of whom reported back from the Bafana Bafana camp with lingering injuries.

The trio was with South Africa in a recent qualification push for the 2027 PAMOJA Africa Cup of Nations in high-stakes matches against Guinea and Eritrea, followed by an exhibition game against Egypt.

However, their international exploits have come at a cost, as all three individuals failed to finish the full amount of game time during the break.

With one of the biggest dates on the domestic calendar looming, Sundowns face a nervous wait to see if their stars will be restored to full strength.



