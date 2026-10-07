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Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach issues injury update on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba ahead of blockbuster MTN8 final: ‘We cannot risk anything’

MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
T. Mokoena
A. Modiba
M. Cardoso
B. Aubaas
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Premier Soccer League

The Tshwane giants' boss has provided a significant update regarding the fitness of his key Bafana Bafana stars ahead of the highly anticipated MTN8 final. The Brazilians are sweating over the availability of their key trio as they prepare to face defending champions Orlando Pirates.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Justice Figuareido Chippa United.Backpage

    Injury concerns for the Brazilians

    The medical department at Chloorkop is working overtime as Mamelodi Sundowns sweat over the availability of three vital stars ahead of their upcoming blockbuster clash.

    The Brazilians are sweating on the fitness of Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, and Bathusi Aubaas, all of whom reported back from the Bafana Bafana camp with lingering injuries.

    The trio was with South Africa in a recent qualification push for the 2027 PAMOJA Africa Cup of Nations in high-stakes matches against Guinea and Eritrea, followed by an exhibition game against Egypt.

    However, their international exploits have come at a cost, as all three individuals failed to finish the full amount of game time during the break.

    With one of the biggest dates on the domestic calendar looming, Sundowns face a nervous wait to see if their stars will be restored to full strength.


  • Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso prioritises player safety

    Miguel Cardoso has clarified his stance on managing player fitness following the international break, insisting that Downs will take a cautious approach with their returning stars.

    The head coach reiterated his pride in seeing his squad represent their countries but emphasized that he will not gamble with their health given the grueling schedule awaiting the club.

    “What is important to know is, and I said it from the first day, and I will say it again, the players, when they go for the national team, they are national team players,” Cardoso explained to iDiski Times.

    “So, we are completely aligned with that, and happy that the boys were there and performed well. Obviously, it’s important that you understand that we will not risk anything on any player.

    "We have many, many, many challenges ahead, and today we’re going to see better how the condition of the players is. Obviously, yesterday they arrived early in the morning, and we assessed them during the day.”

    With several players reporting back to training on Wednesday morning, Cardoso and his medical team are currently conducting thorough evaluations to determine who is ready for immediate selection.

    Despite the high stakes of upcoming fixtures, the tactician is adamant that longevity takes precedence over rushing weary individuals back onto the pitch.


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Evaluating the recovery process

    The Sundowns head coach revealed that while preliminary medical assessments were conducted immediately upon the squad's return, a clearer picture will only emerge following the latest round of testing.

    “It’s the first contact with the players that the doctors had. Obviously, I had the report yesterday.

    "Let’s wait today to see how they react to our first intent of evaluation, but mostly put some work with them, and from there, we will move. What is 100% sure is that we cannot risk anything on players, considering that this match on the weekend is very important.

    "But on Tuesday there’s another one, there’s a qualifying round for the Champions League, there’s championship matches in meanwhile, and then we have also the Super Cup,” Cardoso noted.


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  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    The stakes of the MTN8 final

    For a juggernaut like Masandawana, the absence of such pivotal figures would be a devastating setback, particularly with the squad’s resources stretched thin by a relentless multi-competition schedule.

    Cardoso laid bare the gravity of the situation, remarking: “So, losing one player for five matches in a club like ours is dramatic.

    "So, we will have to see if they are fully recovered or just on those conditions, they will be able to play.”

    With the high-stakes battle at Moses Mabhida Stadium looming against Pirates, the Sundowns faithful will be scouring the lineup for the names of Mokoena and Modiba.

    While the supporters are eager for their talismans to spearhead this quest for glory, the coach’s pragmatic stance indicates he will only gamble on those who have reached peak physical condition.


MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC