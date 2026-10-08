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Mamelodi Sundowns coach faced with selection headache for MTN final after Arthur Sales' return - 'I think it’s a problem for the coach'
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Sales ready for MTN8 final showdown
Brazilian marksman Arthur Sales has thrown down the gauntlet to his teammates, declaring himself fully prepared to fight for a starting berth in the Mamelodi Sundowns frontline.
The 24-year-old is determined to play a pivotal part in the upcoming MTN8 showdown, as the Brazilians prepare to face Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.
Since his brief introductory appearance, the attacker has undergone three weeks of rigorous conditioning at Chloorkop.
This intensive training block has significantly boosted his physical readiness, leaving him well-equipped to handle the tactical demands of head coach Miguel Cardoso’s system.
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Internal competition
As the battle for spots in the Masandawana attack reaches a fever pitch, Sales finds himself returning to a vastly different landscape.
In his time away, January acquisitions Siyanda Ndlovu and Cassius Mailula have wasted no time in making their mark, establishing themselves as indispensable pillars of Cardoso's tactical blueprint.
Acknowledging the headache his comeback poses for the technical team, the forward spoke to the press at Chloorkop.
“I think it’s a problem for the coach [his return from injury], so I need to do my job. It’s also good for the coach: new players, new skills, different profiles,” Sales remarked, FARPost.
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Brazilian star vows to fight for his place
Even with Mailula and Ndlovu finding their rhythm, Sales is refusing to wave the white flag in the battle for a starting berth.
The forward is fully aware that convincing his Portuguese manager requires relentless effort behind the scenes at the training ground.
“I think we need adaptation for the match.
"I need to, of course, fight every day at training also because I lost a little bit of my space because of my injury.
"I need to fight again; I think I have this one to do.
"I just need to show my football, show my talent at training and games, maybe he can use me,” he explained.
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Cardoso facing major first XI decisions
Cardoso faces a tantalizing dilemma as Sales nears peak fitness ahead of the MTN8 final.
The Brazilian’s return to the fold provides a significant boost, yet it forces the manager to choose between his recent winning line-up and the undeniable pedigree of his star forward.
Assessing the frontline's readiness will be the primary focus for the coaching staff as the trophy decider approaches.
Although Sales has declared himself fit to feature, Cardoso is tasked with a delicate balancing act: he must decide if the attacker's clinical finishing justifies the gamble of starting someone who has only just regained his rhythm.
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