Mamelodi Sundowns coach faced with selection headache for MTN final after Arthur Sales' return - 'I think it’s a problem for the coach'

Brazilian marksman Arthur Sales has thrown down the gauntlet to his teammates, declaring himself fully prepared to fight for a starting berth in the Mamelodi Sundowns frontline.

The 24-year-old is determined to play a pivotal part in the upcoming MTN8 showdown, as the Brazilians prepare to face Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.

Since his brief introductory appearance, the attacker has undergone three weeks of rigorous conditioning at Chloorkop.

This intensive training block has significantly boosted his physical readiness, leaving him well-equipped to handle the tactical demands of head coach Miguel Cardoso’s system.



