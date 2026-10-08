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Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach faced with selection headache for MTN final after Arthur Sales' return - 'I think it’s a problem for the coach'

MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
M. Cardoso
A. Sales
C. Mailula
S. Ndlovu
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay

Masandawana have received a timely boost ahead of their high-stakes MTN8 final clash against the Soweto giants, with Arthur Sales declaring himself ready for action. The Brazilian forward is determined to fight for his place in the starting XI after a frustrating spell on the sidelines that saw him miss the entirety of pre-season.

  • Arthur Sales & Katlego 'Ntsiki' Ntsabeleng, April 2026Backpagepix

    Sales ready for MTN8 final showdown

    Brazilian marksman Arthur Sales has thrown down the gauntlet to his teammates, declaring himself fully prepared to fight for a starting berth in the Mamelodi Sundowns frontline.

    The 24-year-old is determined to play a pivotal part in the upcoming MTN8 showdown, as the Brazilians prepare to face Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.

    Since his brief introductory appearance, the attacker has undergone three weeks of rigorous conditioning at Chloorkop.

    This intensive training block has significantly boosted his physical readiness, leaving him well-equipped to handle the tactical demands of head coach Miguel Cardoso’s system.


  • Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Internal competition

    As the battle for spots in the Masandawana attack reaches a fever pitch, Sales finds himself returning to a vastly different landscape.

    In his time away, January acquisitions Siyanda Ndlovu and Cassius Mailula have wasted no time in making their mark, establishing themselves as indispensable pillars of Cardoso's tactical blueprint.

    Acknowledging the headache his comeback poses for the technical team, the forward spoke to the press at Chloorkop.

    “I think it’s a problem for the coach [his return from injury], so I need to do my job. It’s also good for the coach: new players, new skills, different profiles,” Sales remarked, FARPost.


  • Chigozie Chilekwu, Remo Stars & Arthur Sales, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Brazilian star vows to fight for his place

    Even with Mailula and Ndlovu finding their rhythm, Sales is refusing to wave the white flag in the battle for a starting berth.

    The forward is fully aware that convincing his Portuguese manager requires relentless effort behind the scenes at the training ground.

    “I think we need adaptation for the match.

    "I need to, of course, fight every day at training also because I lost a little bit of my space because of my injury.

    "I need to fight again; I think I have this one to do.

    "I just need to show my football, show my talent at training and games, maybe he can use me,” he explained.


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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso facing major first XI decisions

    Cardoso faces a tantalizing dilemma as Sales nears peak fitness ahead of the MTN8 final.

    The Brazilian’s return to the fold provides a significant boost, yet it forces the manager to choose between his recent winning line-up and the undeniable pedigree of his star forward.

    Assessing the frontline's readiness will be the primary focus for the coaching staff as the trophy decider approaches.

    Although Sales has declared himself fit to feature, Cardoso is tasked with a delicate balancing act: he must decide if the attacker's clinical finishing justifies the gamble of starting someone who has only just regained his rhythm.


MTN 8 Cup
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Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
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Richards Bay
RIC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC