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Mamelodi Sundowns backed to take back the Premier Soccer League title from Orlando Pirates - 'Once they open a points gap...'
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Sundowns favourites for the title
Timothy Nkosi has sparked debate across the South African football landscape by suggesting that Mamelodi Sundowns are already in a prime position to secure the league title.
Despite some internal changes at the club, Nkosi believes that Masandawana possess a clinical edge that their rivals will struggle to match over the course of the long season.
Speaking on the title race, Nkosi stated: "As much as I'm a Sundowns supporter, I'm not convinced by Miguel Cardoso."
"But then again Sundowns will take it this season because they are three points ahead already, and it might be six points by [the time they played Siwelele]."
"Once Sundowns open a six-point gap, they will sustain it till the end,” per KickOff.
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The battle for the top four
Beyond the title race, the former Swallows man provided his insights into how the upper echelons of the table will look come the end of the season.
He expects a familiar tussle at the summit but has also predicted a resurgence for one of the country’s biggest giants and a surprise inclusion from a smaller outfit.
"Sundowns and Pirates will continue exchanging the top spot, but at the end Sundowns will be champions of South Africa."
"Just like Sundowns, Chiefs might be conceding goals, but they also score them."
"That's what is good about them this season."
"And Arrows will finish within the top four; I'm convinced by their performance.”
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Surprise packages and underperformers
Nkosi did not hold back when discussing the teams he expects to struggle or exceed expectations this year.
He pointed toward Sekhukhune United as a club heading for a disappointing campaign, citing their lack of stability in the dugout as a primary reason for their projected downfall.
"Sekhukhune, for me, is not convincing. This thing of chopping and changing coaches will catch up with them badly."
"Their biggest advantage was keeping their young team from last season."
"Milford will surprise us all this season."
"Them and Stellenbosch.”
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Relegation fears and Golden Boot race
The fight for survival looks bleak for the newcomers, according to Nkosi, who believes that style over substance will lead to their downfall.
He predicted that Kruger United’s insistence on playing attractive football will be their undoing, leading to an immediate return to the lower divisions.
"Kruger United is going down. I'm not saying this because they are currently in position 16."
"You are new in the Betway Premiership, but you want to play with flair, you want to score stunning goals?"
"They are going straight down. In position 15, I see Chippa United finishing there."
"They will be playing the play-offs this season."
On the candidates for the Golden Boot, he said: "Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Brayan Leon, and Junior Dion."
"I see the three of them sharing the top goal scorer awards."
"The only thing Dion knows is to score goals."
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