Mamelodi Sundowns backed to take back the Premier Soccer League title from Orlando Pirates - 'Once they open a points gap...'

Timothy Nkosi has sparked debate across the South African football landscape by suggesting that Mamelodi Sundowns are already in a prime position to secure the league title.

Despite some internal changes at the club, Nkosi believes that Masandawana possess a clinical edge that their rivals will struggle to match over the course of the long season.

Speaking on the title race, Nkosi stated: "As much as I'm a Sundowns supporter, I'm not convinced by Miguel Cardoso."

"But then again Sundowns will take it this season because they are three points ahead already, and it might be six points by [the time they played Siwelele]."

"Once Sundowns open a six-point gap, they will sustain it till the end,” per KickOff.



