Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso hits out at PSL over ‘suspicious’ fixture chaos - 'You don’t change according to your interest’

The controversy stems from Chippa United’s decision to move their home match from the Nelson Mandela Stadium to Buffalo City Stadium, citing concerns over the pitch condition in Gqeberha.

For Cardoso, the timing could not be worse, as Sundowns are preparing for a massive showdown against Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli on September 19.

“I spoke already a lot about South Africa regarding pitches,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

“It’s very tricky for me because I’m highly criticised when I speak about things that I think will take the game to another level in South Africa.

“I don’t want to speak because people always say I speak about the opponents, about the other teams we play against, the other teams we fight for trophies – they always say I speak about the opponent.

“I just want you to understand that we have a trip planned to fly to play… [in Gqeberha]. I just want you to understand that the change of venue clearly disrupts our preparations for the Intercontinental Cup."







