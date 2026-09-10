Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso hits out at PSL over ‘suspicious’ fixture chaos - 'You don’t change according to your interest’
- Backpagepix
Disruption to continental preparations
The controversy stems from Chippa United’s decision to move their home match from the Nelson Mandela Stadium to Buffalo City Stadium, citing concerns over the pitch condition in Gqeberha.
For Cardoso, the timing could not be worse, as Sundowns are preparing for a massive showdown against Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli on September 19.
“I spoke already a lot about South Africa regarding pitches,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
“It’s very tricky for me because I’m highly criticised when I speak about things that I think will take the game to another level in South Africa.
“I don’t want to speak because people always say I speak about the opponents, about the other teams we play against, the other teams we fight for trophies – they always say I speak about the opponent.
“I just want you to understand that we have a trip planned to fly to play… [in Gqeberha]. I just want you to understand that the change of venue clearly disrupts our preparations for the Intercontinental Cup."
- Backpage
Questions over sporting integrity
Cardoso did not hold back in his assessment of how league fixtures are managed in South Africa, suggesting that the current system allows for unnecessary suspicion. The Portuguese tactician questioned why clubs are permitted to switch between multiple home grounds throughout the season, a practice he believes would not be tolerated in major European leagues.
“You know why? Because when the venue was changed, we cannot travel back on the same day, and we cannot travel in the morning on the following day; we have only a flight because there were no seats available at 5:00 in the afternoon.
“So after the match we’re going to stay there, watching the faces of each other and enjoying a hot dog; maybe we can walk on the beach.
“My players, they don’t even know that yet because I didn’t want them to know, but they are expecting to spend the day with the family, and they will stay there until 5:00 to fly back. The players who don’t play will not have a chance to train; they will not be able to top up a training session, and that’s the condition.
“I don’t understand why a club, at the beginning of the season, states, ‘This is my pitch, this is my pitch’. And you don’t change according to your interest- because of this, because of that- you don’t put one team on this pitch; you take another one to another pitch."
- Backpage
Comparing standards with Europe
Drawing on his experience from his homeland, Cardoso highlighted the stark difference in professionalism regarding stadium maintenance and fixture stability.
He noted that in Portugal, clubs like Porto, Benfica, and Sporting CP have designated stadiums that are maintained to a high standard regardless of the weather conditions.
The Sundowns boss insisted that South African football must move toward a more rigid and professional structure if it wants to avoid constant criticism and logistical nightmares for the competing teams.
“When these kinds of conditions are created, you allow people to be suspicious about why you manage the venues and take one team here, the other one there; why do you do that? My venue is this one and this one; there is no other one, and you play here.
“You go to Portugal, and there are no two stadiums: Porto plays on its stadium, Benfica plays on their stadium, Sporting plays on their stadium, and the stadiums are always ready – rain, fungus, storms- they are always ready because people take care of those stadiums."
- Backpage
Impact on player welfare
Beyond the tactical concerns, Cardoso expressed frustration over how the travel complications affect the personal lives of his players.
The change means a planned break for the squad has been scrapped, as the lack of return flights forces the team to remain at the away venue longer than anticipated.
“It means that by allowing this change of venue, or not putting us at a venue where we can travel, we are not given the right conditions to prepare for the match, and you say, ‘Yeah, but you still have six days’. Yeah, but I had planned to give two days off to my players and then have four days of preparation for the Intercontinental."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting