Mamelodi Sundowns backed to end Orlando Pirates MTN8 trophy dominance in final 'but it's not gonna be easy'

Orlando Pirates enter the 2026 MTN8 final in a rich vein of form under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Soweto giants have been clinical in their pursuit of silverware, securing a fifth consecutive appearance in the final of this competition.

Their domestic dominance in the Wafa Wafa tournament has turned them into a formidable knockout specialist, leaving many to wonder if anyone can stop the Sea Robbers' juggernaut.

Speaking to KickOff, Choeu was quick to acknowledge that the Buccaneers are currently playing some of the best football in the country.

"The results support the way Pirates are playing now."

"They are playing well, they are scoring goals, and they are winning games," Choeu said.



