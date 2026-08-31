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Mamelodi Sundowns backed to end Orlando Pirates MTN8 trophy dominance in final 'but it's not gonna be easy'
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Pirates’ undeniable brilliance
Orlando Pirates enter the 2026 MTN8 final in a rich vein of form under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The Soweto giants have been clinical in their pursuit of silverware, securing a fifth consecutive appearance in the final of this competition.
Their domestic dominance in the Wafa Wafa tournament has turned them into a formidable knockout specialist, leaving many to wonder if anyone can stop the Sea Robbers' juggernaut.
Speaking to KickOff, Choeu was quick to acknowledge that the Buccaneers are currently playing some of the best football in the country.
"The results support the way Pirates are playing now."
"They are playing well, they are scoring goals, and they are winning games," Choeu said.
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CAF CL or MTN8?
While Mamelodi Sundowns remain the benchmark for success in South African football, Choeu highlighted specific areas of concern that could be exploited by Pirates.
He noted that the current technical approach, which often involves heavy rotation to manage the squad's involvement in the CAF Champions League, might be creating unnecessary gaps in the defensive line.
"On the other hand, as Sundowns, it's not a sure case for us. Unlike before."
"From my observation, the coach is saving some players for games like CAF competitions."
"He is trying to get the others on board. He is experimenting," Choeu explained.
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Cardoso must not take chances
A key factor in the final will be how the Sundowns backline deals with the explosive pace of the Pirates frontline.
Choeu warned that if the Brazilians do not field their most reliable and experienced personnel, they could find themselves overwhelmed by the energy of the Soweto side.
"It will depend on who is going to be on the pitch on the day. If we can start with our tried and tested players, we will go all the way."
"The thing is at the back we are now wide open. Anything can happen to us anytime. We are not solid at the back."
"We need stability, especially from our two centre-backs.”
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Verdict for the Wafa Wafa showdown
Despite his detailed tactical concerns regarding the defensive shape and the threat posed by the Buccaneers, Choeu remains confident that the quality within the Sundowns ranks will eventually prevail. He believes that the prestige and winning culture at Chloorkop will be the deciding factor.
The former Pirates assistant coach who worked under Roy Barreto and won two league titles at Mayfair, concluded his assessment by firmly backing the Pretoria club to lift the trophy, while reiterating that it will be a closely contested affair.
"Pirates, they've got quicker, younger boys, Downs defence might be too open on the day. "
"They might mesmerize us… But Sundowns, I believe we gonna be on the winning side, Sundowns is gonna win this final, but it's not gonna be easy," he concluded.
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