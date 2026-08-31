Orlando Pirates young stars advised to 'work, work, work' by Abdeslam Ouaddou - 'Don’t smoke, don’t take things that can destroy your body. Think about your career.'

The Buccaneers have a storied history of blooding young talent, and the current campaign has already seen the emergence of Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Masilela as the latest prospects to break into the senior setup.

Padime recently celebrated his professional debut with a promising cameo during Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 semi-final, while Masilela has already clocked up four appearances this term.

However, Ouaddou is acutely aware of the pressure that comes with early success at a club of Pirates' magnitude.

Speaking to the club's media at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the former Fulham defender emphasized that talent alone is insufficient to sustain a career at the highest level.



