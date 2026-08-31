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Orlando Pirates young stars advised to 'work, work, work' by Abdeslam Ouaddou - 'Don’t smoke, don’t take things that can destroy your body. Think about your career.'
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History of blooding young talent
The Buccaneers have a storied history of blooding young talent, and the current campaign has already seen the emergence of Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Masilela as the latest prospects to break into the senior setup.
Padime recently celebrated his professional debut with a promising cameo during Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 semi-final, while Masilela has already clocked up four appearances this term.
However, Ouaddou is acutely aware of the pressure that comes with early success at a club of Pirates' magnitude.
Speaking to the club's media at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the former Fulham defender emphasized that talent alone is insufficient to sustain a career at the highest level.
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Rise high, fall far
Ouaddou did not mince his words when discussing the discipline required to succeed, offering a direct message to his young charges regarding their off-field habits.
"Not only him [Padime], I think we can include Masilela in the talk. Well done to both of them. I think Pirates is a club that is giving chances to the young. It’s not the first time, and we continue the process.
"They did very well, we saw they have great potential," Ouaddou stated.
The coach's instructions were specific and uncompromising, reflecting his experience in the European leagues.
"Now, they must keep on working, they must keep on being humble, listening to be coachable. It’s only the first games. A career is a minimum 10 years. When I have an opportunity to give them game time, definitely I will give them.
"But they must still work and be very professional because in football you can go high quickly, but you can fall quickly as well.
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The Pirates mentor continued his lecture by detailing the daily routine he expects from his professionals, emphasizing the need for rest and hydration.
"Well done, keep working. Be careful about your life. You have to be professional. Think football, you train, you go home, you rest. You eat good, you drink water and not something else. Don’t smoke, don’t take things that can destroy your body," he declared.
By highlighting the risks of lifestyle choices Ouaddou is referencing the many cautionary tales in the Betway Premiership where talent has been wasted due to lack of discipline.
For Padime and Masilela, the message is clear: the debut is just the beginning of a long road.
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Hungry youngsters are vital
The rise of Padime and Masilela comes at a time when competition for places in the Pirates squad is intensifying. With new signings like Bohlale Ngwato and Neo Rapoo also vying for minutes, and other starlets like Cemran Dansin and Christian Derbyshire waiting in the wings, no one can afford to rest on their laurels.
For the Pirates faithful, the integration of these youngsters is a sign of a healthy club structure.
The Buccaneers are currently chasing silverware on multiple fronts, including a fifth successive MTN8 final, and having a deep squad of fit, disciplined, and hungry youngsters is vital.
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