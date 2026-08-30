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Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses Orlando Pirates rebuilding process after losing Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi in the transfer window - 'I’m not a magician, it takes some time, and some are not patient'
The life of football
Orlando Pirates are currently navigating a significant period of transition following the exits of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, two players who served as the heartbeat of the team's offensive transitions last season.
Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been forced to adapt his tactical approach, acknowledging that the loss of such specific profiles requires a complete rethink of how the Buccaneers approach the final third of the pitch.
Speaking to the media about the tactical evolution of his side, Ouaddou was candid about the difficulty of replacing such influential figures.
“We had very good profiles with Mofokeng, with Tito and for a coach it’s not easy to lose these kind of profiles but it’s life, it’s the life of football, like I said I wish them all the best but now the life of the club must move on,” Ouaddou stated.
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Changes
To compensate for the change in personnel, Ouaddou has implemented new training methods designed to speed up play and improve decision-making under pressure.
The emphasis has shifted toward technical efficiency in tight spaces, ensuring that the new-look attack remains potent despite the loss of individual flair.
Ouaddou is particularly focused on cognitive speed, pushing his players to be more proactive in their movement and passing.
"We have to use the profiles to find a system that is suitable – we wanted to play fast with intensity, with these new profiles, but the most important for me is how we can limit touches in crowded areas where there is lots of pressure," he explained.
“We need to train them to take and make decisions before receiving the ball, for me that’s the challenge, to reduce touches in the crowded areas and I think they did it very well today,” he added.
The French-Moroccan boss also noted the importance of utilizing the full width of the pitch, praising the work of Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Simphiwe Masilela, Thapelo Mokobodi, and Simphiwe Selepe in stretching the opposition.
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No excuses
Despite the significant overhaul of his starting eleven, Ouaddou is refusing to hide behind the circumstances. He insists that his primary responsibility is to deliver results regardless of who is in the squad, even as he integrates younger players into the first-team setup.
“My job is not to look for excuses, it’s to build, to find solutions and to keep bringing success and to win,” he asserted.
This stoic approach reflects the high expectations at Orlando Pirates, where silverware is expected every season despite any underlying squad instability.
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Not a magician
The coach finished off with a clear message to the supporters and critics who might be expecting immediate perfection during this rebuilding phase.
“Some people are a little hard because they don’t understand the process when you lose five or six players, regular players and then you have to rebuild, I’m not a magician, it takes some time, and some are not patient,” Ouaddou noted.
He concluded by highlighting the progress he has seen so far, stating: “But we’re seeing the fruit of the work, with youth we need to be patient as well."
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