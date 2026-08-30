Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses Orlando Pirates rebuilding process after losing Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi in the transfer window - 'I’m not a magician, it takes some time, and some are not patient'

Orlando Pirates are currently navigating a significant period of transition following the exits of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, two players who served as the heartbeat of the team's offensive transitions last season.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been forced to adapt his tactical approach, acknowledging that the loss of such specific profiles requires a complete rethink of how the Buccaneers approach the final third of the pitch.

Speaking to the media about the tactical evolution of his side, Ouaddou was candid about the difficulty of replacing such influential figures.

“We had very good profiles with Mofokeng, with Tito and for a coach it’s not easy to lose these kind of profiles but it’s life, it’s the life of football, like I said I wish them all the best but now the life of the club must move on,” Ouaddou stated.



