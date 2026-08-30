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Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reacts after defeating Golden Arrows to reach MTN8 final - 'It’s not easy here to win 4-2'

MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
K. Ndamane

The Masandawana head coach was left beaming with pride after his side secured their spot in the Wafa Wafa final with a victory over Abafana Bes'thende. Despite the official scoreline showing a narrower margin, the Portuguese tactician insisted his side had actually found the net four times during the intense second-leg encounter.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Controversial disallowed goal

    Cardoso insists Sundowns effectively scored four times against the Durban-based outfit despite Khulumani Ndamane’s controversial disallowed effort.

    The Brazilians secured a 3-2 second-leg victory on Sunday to book their place in the MTN8 final, showing plenty of character to overcome a stubborn Arrows side on home soil.

    The 22-year-old defender appeared to have doubled Sundowns’ lead after the break, but the goal was chalked off for handball.

    Regardless of the setback, Masandawana kept their composure and pushed on to finish the job and seal their place in the final.


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  • 'Four goals scored'

    "It’s not easy here to win 4-2; today we made a fantastic, beautiful result," Cardoso told SuperSport after the game.

    "Four goals scored, so fantastic, fantastic. Anyway, we know what we had to do – the first goal will be very emotionally positive; we knew that we had to circulate a lot the ball until we find the way there, and from there the drop in energy on Arrows will happen."



  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows, MTN8Backpage

    Tactical execution

    The Sundowns coach was also aware of the complex permutations involving away goals, which influenced his substitutions and instructions throughout the ninety minutes.

    He emphasised the importance of the second goal as a psychological blow to their opponents, even if the officials did not see it his way.

    "Also, we knew the second goal would kill the game but make it very difficult than the away goals will not be on our other side, and we worked on that, of course," the coach explained.


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  • What comes next for Sundowns?

    The Portuguese mentor was pleased with his side’s response, but made it clear that the celebrations must be short-lived as Sundowns turn their attention to their next assignment.

    "I think the team deserved congratulations today: positive mindset, right attitude established and very good behaviour on the pitch. But then we have to come here again in one week and in the middle – let’s prepare Milford," Cardoso concluded.

    The coach is already looking ahead to the next challenge, showing the relentless mentality required at Chloorkop.