Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reacts after defeating Golden Arrows to reach MTN8 final - 'It’s not easy here to win 4-2'

Cardoso insists Sundowns effectively scored four times against the Durban-based outfit despite Khulumani Ndamane’s controversial disallowed effort.

The Brazilians secured a 3-2 second-leg victory on Sunday to book their place in the MTN8 final, showing plenty of character to overcome a stubborn Arrows side on home soil.

The 22-year-old defender appeared to have doubled Sundowns’ lead after the break, but the goal was chalked off for handball.

Regardless of the setback, Masandawana kept their composure and pushed on to finish the job and seal their place in the final.



