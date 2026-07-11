Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams has reportedly passed away aged 25

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the Premier Soccer League and the national team setup, Jayden Adams has reportedly passed away.

The midfielder, who was regarded as one of the brightest talents in the country, had seen his stock rise significantly over the past two seasons, culminating in his selection for the senior national team's recent World Cup campaign.

While the specific details surrounding the cause of death remain unconfirmed, the news has been verified by the player’s immediate circle.

Mamelodi Sundowns have refrained from making a formal announcement at this stage, reportedly out of respect for the family's wishes as they deal with the initial shock of the loss.