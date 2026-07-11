Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams has reportedly passed away aged 25
Tragedy strikes South African football
In a development that has sent shockwaves through the Premier Soccer League and the national team setup, Jayden Adams has reportedly passed away.
The midfielder, who was regarded as one of the brightest talents in the country, had seen his stock rise significantly over the past two seasons, culminating in his selection for the senior national team's recent World Cup campaign.
While the specific details surrounding the cause of death remain unconfirmed, the news has been verified by the player’s immediate circle.
Mamelodi Sundowns have refrained from making a formal announcement at this stage, reportedly out of respect for the family's wishes as they deal with the initial shock of the loss.
Family left devastated
Adams' mentor, Brendine Johnson, spoke on behalf of the family to Soccer Laduma to confirm the heart-breaking news, expressing the collective grief of those who knew the midfielder best.
"At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw, she said.
"The family wouldn't want to be contacted right now, they wouldn't be able to answer anyone.
"This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know.
"I had a close conversation with him on Thursday, the guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared.
"He doesn't waste time away, being at home with his family. So at this moment, I don't even have words to say, but we ask that the family's privacy be respected.
"Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this," Johnson said.
Tributes and condolences
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