Mamelodi Sundowns 7-4 Siwelele FC: 'Nothing to celebrate here after conceding 4 goals, we are going to lose this league, this game needs a Zondo Commission'

Mamelodi Sundowns secured an emphatic 7-4 victory over Siwelele at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening to reclaim the advantage in the title race.

The Tshwane giants scored five goals in the first-half through Teboho Mokoena, a Tashreeq Matthews double, an Nyiko Mobbie own goal, and the first of his eventual hat trick of goals from Brayan Leon.

The shell-shocked visitors did manage to get on the first half scoreboard through Gamphani Lungu but looked like they were going to get a real pasting when the sides went in for halftime.

In the second-half, the 2016 CAF Champions League winners continued the scoring spree, netting two more goals, but almost unbelievably, 'lost' the second half 2-3 as Lungu completed his hat trick and Relebogile Mokhuoane got his name on the scoresheet for the side from Bloemfontein.

With the game effectively decided in the opening half, Sundowns collected a crucial three points, moving to 68 points in 29 matches, and improved their goal difference by +3, which may be critical in the end.