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Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 7-4 Siwelele FC: 'Nothing to celebrate here after conceding 4 goals, we are going to lose this league, this game needs a Zondo Commission'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Siwelele
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Cardoso
L. Seema
Orlando Pirates
K. Ndamane
B. Leon
T. Mokoena
R. Goss
R. Williams
G. Lungu

After dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Amakhosi in a gruelling midweek clash, Masandawana faced Siwelele looking to return to winning ways... and The Brazilians did just that in an extraordinary match that set a new PSL record for the most goals score in a single game.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured an emphatic 7-4 victory over Siwelele at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening to reclaim the advantage in the title race.

The Tshwane giants scored five goals in the first-half through Teboho Mokoena, a Tashreeq Matthews double, an Nyiko Mobbie own goal, and the first of his eventual hat trick of goals from Brayan Leon.

The shell-shocked visitors did manage to get on the first half scoreboard through Gamphani Lungu but looked like they were going to get a real pasting when the sides went in for halftime.

In the second-half, the 2016 CAF Champions League winners continued the scoring spree, netting two more goals, but almost unbelievably, 'lost' the second half 2-3 as Lungu completed his hat trick and Relebogile Mokhuoane got his name on the scoresheet for the side from Bloemfontein.

With the game effectively decided in the opening half, Sundowns collected a crucial three points, moving to 68 points in 29 matches, and improved their goal difference by +3, which may be critical in the end.

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Don't look now

    Yhooo but we have been chased🏃‍➡️ - Siiphesihle Siphe Mphephe

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  • Ricardo Goss, Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage

    Ricardo Goss at the World Cup?

    Peterson must take Goss's place in Bafana 😂😂😂-Sir Charles

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    The Brazilians are not serious

    Sundowns is not serious at all from 5-1 to 7-4 it's useless 🤞🤞🤞 we are going to lose this league - Continental Pillow

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  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Concerns ahead of CAF Champions League final?

    I see you guys are celebrating the goals and stuff, I’m worried about the CAFCL Final and that Ndamane boy😭😭😭😭😭-VhoGubz

  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi Sundowns Neo Rapoo SiweleleBackpagepix

    We need a commission

    This game needs a Madlanga Commission with a touch of Zondo Commission 😭😂😂

  • Evidence Makgopa Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates under pressure

    These ones ☠️ are about to do the biggest bottle job in history of football - Warona Milano