Maiden PSL role for ex-Kaizer Chiefs star as he replaces Adnan Beganovic at struggling TS Galaxy
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TS Galaxy's PSL poor run
TS Galaxy are enduring a difficult run of form in the Premier Soccer League.
They are currently on a 10-match winless streak and that includes nine losses and a draw.
Sitting 12th on the table, there is a risk of relegation as they are just six points better than bottom-placed Orbit College with five games to go before the season ends.
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TS Galaxy's decision on Beganovic
The Rockets have parted ways with coach Adnan Beganovic following a poor string of results.
Technical director Nermin Basic has also been fired and follows Beganovic through the exit door.
Beganovic was thrust into the head coach role in November 2024, replacing Sead Ramovic, with whom he had worked as an assistant.
Sukazi on the changes
“It is quite unfortunate that we had to come at a decision to part ways with Coaches Adnan and Nermin following the unfortunate string of results in the Betway Premiership," said TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi.
“They both made a huge contribution to our Club in a very short period. We thank both coaches for their professionalism, commitment, hard work and wish them well in their future endeavors.”
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Parker in the hot seat, huge opportunity
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker has been thrust into the TS Galaxy head coach role, but on an interim basis.
"Coach Bernard Parker will take over the coaching duties in an interim capacity," the club stated.
Having been Beganovic's assistant coach, Parker would be hoping the experience he gained would help him.
He has an opportunity to prove that he deserves this job permanently when he guides the Mpumalanga outfit in the Nedbank Cup final against Durban City.