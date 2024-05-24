Lyle Foster BurnleyGetty
Clifton Mabasa

'Lyle Foster can make it at Bayern Munich! He is a good player, not playing in England by mistake but the boy can't compete with Harry Kane' - Fans

The Bafana Bafana star could see himself playing for the Germany powerhouse next season and fans have reacted to the potential switch. 

Burnley coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich and is expected to join the team as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel. 

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster could see himself playing for Munich if Kompany decides to go with him, should his reported deal eventually happen. 

The Belgian coach is the one who brought the former Orlando Pirates player to English football and many believe he can bring him along to Germany.

South African football lovers had something interesting to say about the matter and here, GOAL has sampled some of the reactions.

