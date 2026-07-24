AFP
Luis de la Fuente blasts Argentina's 'intolerable and unacceptable' behaviour towards Spain players after World Cup final loss
De la Fuente speaks out
De la Fuente has criticised Argentina's behaviour towards Spain's players following the World Cup final, describing the post-match incidents as unacceptable. La Roja won the match against Albiceleste by a narrow score of 1-0 thanks to Ferran Torres's goal in extra time to secure their second world title in their history.
The Spain manager, speaking to TVE during a visit to Teledeporte with the World Cup trophy, also reflected on his side's achievement and the pride he feels after leading Spain to a second world title.
- Getty Images Sport
Strong criticism of Argentina
Although he admitted he did not witness the incidents as they unfolded because he was celebrating with his staff and players, De la Fuente did not hold back in his assessment.
"At the time, I didn't realise what was happening because I was celebrating with other people, hugging teammates," he admitted. "In any case, I find it intolerable and unacceptable from players of that caliber, whom I've been praising in the days leading up to the match and who have a fantastic coach."
He also praised Spain's response, adding: "I think it's worth highlighting the behavior of our players in the face of those provocations. They maintained their composure at all times, like good sportsmen and footballers."
A united Spain squad
De la Fuente also spoke about the joy the World Cup success has brought to supporters, insisting seeing the country celebrate means even more to him than his own achievement. He admitted he is still coming to terms with the scale of Spain's triumph, saying he needs more time to fully appreciate what the team has accomplished.
"It's the leitmotif of the national team," De la Fuente said. "We truly feel it, we feel like one big family. We've been together for 52 days since the training camp in Las Rozas without a single problem, and that goes far beyond the purely professional, there's a feeling there that goes much deeper.
"I don't know if it's a second victory or if it's on the same level. What makes me happy is seeing people happy, more than myself. Seeing a united country, knowing that together we achieve more - that's not just my own saying, it's a great source of pride. I still need more days to process it, and I think I'm starting to understand."
- Getty
Building on World Cup glory
For De la Fuente, the World Cup victory represents more than silverware, with the coach believing it has united the country through football. His focus will now turn to ensuring Spain build on their success while maintaining the togetherness and discipline that, in his view, helped carry the team to another world title.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting