Luc Eymael weighs in on Brandon Petersen vs Ricardo Goss debate for FIFA World Cup spot - 'There is not a big difference in quality...'

Hugo Broos is readying his Bafana Bafana troops for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but Luc Eymael has offered his assessment of the Belgian’s selection process between the sticks.

The preliminary squad currently includes Broos undisputed number one Ronwen Williams, plus Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, and Brandon Petersen. However, one of them is expected to miss out on the final cut.

Analysing the current landscape of South African shot-stoppers, Eymael pointed out that the national pool remains limited in variation and tightly contested, with only marginal differences separating the main contenders for places in the squad.







