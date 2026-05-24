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Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Luc Eymael weighs in on Brandon Petersen vs Ricardo Goss debate for FIFA World Cup spot - 'There is not a big difference in quality...'

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The former PSL coach has offered his verdict on the national team’s goalkeeping debate ahead of the global showpiece, insisting there is very little to distinguish the leading contenders. The experienced tactician believes the race for the back up goalkeeper spots remains finely balanced, adding that the quality gap between the current Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele goalkeepers is virtually non-existent.

  • Bafana goalkeeper battle

    Hugo Broos is readying his Bafana Bafana troops for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but Luc Eymael has offered his assessment of the Belgian’s selection process between the sticks.

    The preliminary squad currently includes Broos undisputed number one Ronwen Williams, plus Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, and Brandon Petersen. However, one of them is expected to miss out on the final cut.

    Analysing the current landscape of South African shot-stoppers, Eymael pointed out that the national pool remains limited in variation and tightly contested, with only marginal differences separating the main contenders for places in the squad.



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  • Luc Eymael, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    'Goss has been part of the squad'

    "The goalkeepers have been selected from [Mamelodi] Sundowns, [Orlando] Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs, and now you also have Ricardo Goss, who has always been there," Eymael said as per Soccer Laduma.

    “Most of the time, Goss has been part of the squad, along with [Sipho] Chaine and Ronwen Williams. We know Ronwen’s quality already.

    "Normally, it was not the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper [Petersen] who was in the top three; it was usually Goss,” the former Chippa United coach stated.


  • Renaldo Leaner, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    The Siwelele and Chiefs goalkeeeper comparison

    Eymael has shared his view on the Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele goalkeeping comparison, stating that there is little to separate the two netminders.

    “But perhaps one day he can give the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper an opportunity because, for me, there is not a big difference in quality between the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and the goalkeeper of Siwelele,” he stated.


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  • What comes next?

    Petersen has been strongly backed for a World Cup call-up by Broos, but it remains to be seen whether the Bafana coach will include him in his final plans.

    The situation makes it tricky to predict who the Belgian mentor may ultimately drop, with competition for places remaining fierce.

    Chaine, meanwhile, was recently dropped by Broos for the World Cup preparation matches against Panama despite being in superb form at club level, enjoying a stellar campaign in the Premier Soccer League, where he has registered 21 clean sheets and underlined his consistency as one of the division’s standout goalkeepers this season.



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