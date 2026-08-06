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Liverpool plot sensational move for England World Cup hero as Tottenham set price tag
Iraola targets defensive reinforcements
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is reportedly scouring the market for fresh talent to bolster his backline, and Spence has emerged as a primary target, according to The Sun. After a rollercoaster period in north London that included multiple loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa, the 25-year-old finally found his rhythm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the tail end of the 2025-26 campaign.
The Reds are now monitoring the situation closely, ready to pounce if the right opportunity arises before the transfer window slams shut. Liverpool face stiff competition for his signature, but the allure of working under Iraola could prove pivotal.
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Tottenham set massive asking price
Despite his heroics on the international stage, Spence’s future at Tottenham remains clouded in uncertainty under Roberto De Zerbi. The report suggests that the Italian tactician prefers Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson as his primary full-back options, leaving the door ajar for a potential departure. However, Spurs are in no mood to let their asset leave on the cheap, especially after his value surged during the summer.
The full-back signed a contract extension last August which keeps him tied to the club until June 2028, giving Tottenham a strong negotiating position. It is claimed Tottenham are ‘open’ to the prospect of selling Spence and would be prepared to do business should they receive a suitable offer in the region of £35 million.
Inter leading the chase
Liverpool’s pursuit is further complicated by serious interest from Italy, specifically from the blue half of Milan. Inter have identified the England international as a priority target to strengthen the full-back position following his performances on the global stage. The Nerazzurri are desperate to find a long-term replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who recently departed for Real Madrid, and they view Spence as the perfect fit for Cristian Chivu’s system.
The Italian giants have already held discussions with the player’s representatives and are reportedly willing to increase their original budget to beat off competition from Anfield. Inter’s hierarchy, including Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio, are concerned that his growing profile will only see his price tag rise further.
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A decision looms for the full-back
As the new Premier League season approaches, Spence was granted an extended holiday after helping England secure third place at the World Cup. The defender sat out Tottenham’s pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia, missing matches against the likes of Auckland FC and Sydney FC.
The player is reportedly keen on the idea of returning to Italy, where he enjoyed a successful stint with Genoa, but the lure of a club like Liverpool remains a significant factor. With the transfer deadline fast approaching, the race for one of England's most improved stars is heating up.
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