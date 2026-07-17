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Kylian Mbappe ruled out of contention for 2026 Ballon d’Or as World Cup final-bound Lionel Messi puts himself in the mix for ninth Golden Ball
Mbappe missed out on trophies with club and country
Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Mbappe appeared to have forced his way into the Ballon d’Or debate after firing his country towards another shot at global glory. His exploits in North America, which delivered eight goals during a run to the semi-finals, underlined his standing as one of the best players on the planet.
Defeat against Spain has, however, ensured that more international glory will fall agonisingly out of reach. At club level, the 2025-26 campaign delivered more frustration on the trophy-chasing front - with Real ending a second successive season without major honours.
Those issues will work against Mbappe as the grandest of prizes - such as Champions League and World Cup crowns - are required in order to top Ballon d’Or polls. With that in mind, Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi could be rising back to the top of the global game
He has guided the Albiceleste to another World Cup final, netting eight goals of his own, and is looking to successfully defend a title that was secured at Qatar 2022. A ninth Golden Ball could be passed in his direction if another talismanic performance is produced against Spain.
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Messi has moved ahead of Mbappe in Ballon d'Or race
Aliadiere admits that Messi is becoming the man to beat, with the Frenchman - speaking in association with Betinia NJ - telling GOAL when asked if Mbappe is destined to see his barren run on the Ballon d’Or front extended: “Yeah, I think so. I think if he's had a fantastic year in terms of winning something with Real Madrid, then he probably could still be in the running but without winning anything with Madrid…
“Even if on a personal level, I thought he had a great season, scored a ridiculous amount of goals and carried the team for most part of the season. So, individually, he's had a fantastic season but, unfortunately, without winning any trophies we know the rules to be a Ballon d'Or. You've got to win, Champions League or World Cup or Euros.
“So, having not done that, I can't see him being the Ballon d'Or. It's a shame because I thought Harry Kane would have had a good shot if England went all the way as well, but same for him.
“I think it’ll probably be one of Argentina. Messi, if he wins it again, I think everybody's just going to be mesmerised by the age and what he's produced at the World Cup and forget that he plays in MLS for Inter Miami.”
Can Messi win Golden Ball No.9 in 2026?
Messi is now 39 years of age, but has been showing no sign of slowing down. The 2025 campaign in North America saw the evergreen forward savour MLS Cup and MVP honours with Inter Miami.
More moments of magic have been delivered in the colours of his country, with England being downed in his last appearance - during a dramatic semi-final encounter in Atlanta - and another Golden Ball cannot be ruled out.
Former MLS star and World Cup winner Kleberson has previously told GOAL when asked if Messi can win another Ballon d’Or and pull four clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in that department: “Wow! That guy never stops! Argentina has more chance of winning the World Cup with Messi than any other country, just because Messi is still playing at a good level.
“It’s different from Ronaldo. He is still playing at a level, but the players around Ronaldo, it’s not the same as Messi has with Argentina. It’s purity. What Portuguese players have and Argentine players have is completely different. That’s why Messi has a lot of chance.
“If he goes and wins the World Cup, 100 per cent he’s going to be up to win the Ballon d’Or again. He’s brilliant. Even Brazilian players and fans look at him and want to see good players win the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup - players that are a joy to see play. Messi is one of those.”
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Mbappe watching on as Messi lines up against Yamal
Messi will be lining up in the World Cup final on Sunday, with Argentina preparing to take on European champions Spain - who boast teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal, the new No.10 at Barcelona, within their ranks.
Mbappe will - after taking in a third-place play-off against England - be watching on from afar as the battle for global supremacy unfolds. He is ready to turn his attention back to club matters and trophy bids that will make him a serious Ballon d’Or contender in 2027.
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