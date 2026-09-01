Kruger United ‘not planning to come out of this match’ against Orlando Pirates ‘empty-handed’

The top-flight debutants are still searching for their first victory of the season, but their leadership remains optimistic despite a challenging start to the campaign.

Facing the defending champions represents the ultimate litmus test for the squad, yet the mood within the camp is one of defiance rather than intimidation as they prepare for the midweek showdown.

Kapowezha says the Kruger United players understand exactly why they need to come out with a positive result in their Betway Premiership encounter against the red-hot Orlando Pirates.

The former midfielder believes that the magnitude of the opponent will serve as a catalyst for his players to elevate their performance levels on one of the biggest stages in South African domestic football.



