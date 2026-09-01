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Kingsley Kobo

Kruger United ‘not planning to come out of this match’ against Orlando Pirates ‘empty-handed’

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
Orlando Pirates
TS Galaxy vs Kruger United
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A. Ouaddou
A. Mongoya
Durban City

The Village Boys are ready to test themselves against the elite as they prepare for a daunting Premier Soccer League encounter against the Buccaneers. Sporting director Elasto Kapowezha insists his side are not overawed by the occasion at the Mbombela Stadium.

  • Mancoba Zwane Kruger UnitedBackpagepix

    High stakes for the top-flight newcomers

    The top-flight debutants are still searching for their first victory of the season, but their leadership remains optimistic despite a challenging start to the campaign.

    Facing the defending champions represents the ultimate litmus test for the squad, yet the mood within the camp is one of defiance rather than intimidation as they prepare for the midweek showdown.

    Kapowezha says the Kruger United players understand exactly why they need to come out with a positive result in their Betway Premiership encounter against the red-hot Orlando Pirates.

    The former midfielder believes that the magnitude of the opponent will serve as a catalyst for his players to elevate their performance levels on one of the biggest stages in South African domestic football.


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  • Khalil Ben Youssef Durban City

    Kapowezha aiming to collect points

    "Obviously, when you go to play a match, you need to win it. But at the same time, you've got to look at where you are, and you've got to look at the opponent," says the former footballer, speaking to KickOff.

    "At times, you might say a positive result will do us a world of good."

    "We just have to make sure we stick to our plan."

    "We're not planning to come out of this match empty-handed."

    "If you look at our last game against Durban City, it felt like we actually drew or even won that game, just from the way the team played."

    "Tonight, the players know they must go there and get a good result against Pirates.”


  • Abram Mongoya Kruger UnitedBackpagepix

    A showcase for individual talent

    Beyond the collective goal of securing points, the fixture provides a unique opportunity for individuals to announce themselves to the nation.

    With the match expected to draw a massive television audience and a significant crowd in Nelspruit, the Kruger United management has challenged the players to seize the moment and prove they belong at this level of the game.

    "They are motivated to be playing the defending champions. It's one of those games where you know the players are going to raise their game; they know what they need to do."

    "That's what the Betway Premiership is all about. If you get a platform like tonight's one, you need to make sure you raise your hand and get noticed.”


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Kruger fired up for the test

    The technical team has observed a noticeable shift in intensity during training sessions leading up to the kick-off.

    There is a sense that the underdog status suits the Village Boys, who are eager to disrupt the rhythm of a Pirates side that has shown ruthless efficiency in the early stages of the league season.

    "This game is going to be watched by the masses."

    "I have seen them at training; they are pumped up for this game," adds Kapowezha.

    The clash at Mbombela Stadium is scheduled for a 19:30 kick-off, with the footballing public waiting to see if the newcomers can indeed secure the result their sporting director so confidently predicts.


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