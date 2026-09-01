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Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen
Kruger United
S. Chaine
K. Sebelebele
T. Mokobodi
B. Radiopane
O. Appollis
G. Lungu
A. Mongoya
B. Malatjie
K. Ndlovu
N. Makhubela

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League match between the Village Boys and the Buccaneers the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. The Soweto club are top of the table and looking to stay that way against the newly promoted side.

  • NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - 2010, General view of Mbombela Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    01/09/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:30 SAST

    Venue:

    Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

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  • How to watch Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Kruger United squad news

    The Village Boys have struggled to adapt to the top flight level and have yet to record a win this season.

    Coach Abram Mongoya has put a brave face on their plight, saying: "I believe we stand a good chance to grow and develop in the next couple of games, although the fixtures don’t get any easier."

    The club has no injury or suspension concerns coming into this match against the defending champions.

    Kruger United Possible XI: Dandjinou, Malatjie, Sibiya, Mohamme, Seedat, Mphothe, Nel, Makhubela, Matima, Ndlovu, Zwane.



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  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played a gruelling series of three matches against Sekhukhune United in the last 10 days.

    Patrick Maswanganyi’ has moved to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club so is obviously no longer available for selection.

    Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have long term injuries but Sihle Nduli has recovered from the knock he sustained at AmaZulu in mid-August.

    Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Hotto, Makhaula, Mokobodi, Appollis, Lungu, Masilela, Radiopane.



  • Orlando Pirates benchBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Kruger United: L L D L D

    Kruger United did not exist until 2023 and are navigating their first-ever season in the PSL, managing to gain just a single point (vs Marumo Gallants), taking three defeats and with just two goals scored.

    Orlando Pirates: W W W WD

    Orlando Pirates travel to Mpumalanga as the top ranked side in the Betway Premiership this season with 10 points at the top of the table from four unbeaten outings.

    Most recent head to head: these two sides have never met before.

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 9%

    Draw: 51%

    Away win: 40%

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP