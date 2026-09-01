Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

The Village Boys have struggled to adapt to the top flight level and have yet to record a win this season.

Coach Abram Mongoya has put a brave face on their plight, saying: "I believe we stand a good chance to grow and develop in the next couple of games, although the fixtures don’t get any easier."

The club has no injury or suspension concerns coming into this match against the defending champions.

Kruger United Possible XI: Dandjinou, Malatjie, Sibiya, Mohamme, Seedat, Mphothe, Nel, Makhubela, Matima, Ndlovu, Zwane.







