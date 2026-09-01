Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
01/09/26
Kick-off time:
19:30 SAST
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.
How to watch Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Kruger United squad news
The Village Boys have struggled to adapt to the top flight level and have yet to record a win this season.
Coach Abram Mongoya has put a brave face on their plight, saying: "I believe we stand a good chance to grow and develop in the next couple of games, although the fixtures don’t get any easier."
The club has no injury or suspension concerns coming into this match against the defending champions.
Kruger United Possible XI: Dandjinou, Malatjie, Sibiya, Mohamme, Seedat, Mphothe, Nel, Makhubela, Matima, Ndlovu, Zwane.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played a gruelling series of three matches against Sekhukhune United in the last 10 days.
Patrick Maswanganyi’ has moved to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club so is obviously no longer available for selection.
Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have long term injuries but Sihle Nduli has recovered from the knock he sustained at AmaZulu in mid-August.
Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Hotto, Makhaula, Mokobodi, Appollis, Lungu, Masilela, Radiopane.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Kruger United: L L D L D
Kruger United did not exist until 2023 and are navigating their first-ever season in the PSL, managing to gain just a single point (vs Marumo Gallants), taking three defeats and with just two goals scored.
Orlando Pirates: W W W WD
Orlando Pirates travel to Mpumalanga as the top ranked side in the Betway Premiership this season with 10 points at the top of the table from four unbeaten outings.
Most recent head to head: these two sides have never met before.
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 9%
Draw: 51%
Away win: 40%
- Backpagepix
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