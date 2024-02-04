Khama Billiat: Agent blamed for the Zimbabwean star's failure to renew Kaizer Chiefs contract

Michael Madyira
Khama Billiat, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS Galaxy

Khama Billiat agent might have misguided the former Kaizer Chiefs star according to a Zimbabwean football legend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Billiat left Chiefs at the end of June 2023
  • Talks for a new contract broke down
  • The Zimbabwean is now struggling to find a new club

Editors' Picks