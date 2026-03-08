Kaizer Jr explains lessons Amakhosi must learn from arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 'they are on a different journey'
Chiefs official makes huge admission
As Orlando Pirates remain in a neck-to-neck battle for the Premier Soccer League title with Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs are licking their wounds following recent setbacks.
Amakhosi's setbacks have been monumental: elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, and the most heart-breaking is a huge defeat in the Soweto derby.
The derby defeat saw them concede the bragging rights to Pirates and also lose a lot of ground in the league title race.
Sixth on the table, Amakhosi have a daunting task to overcome if they are to challenge for the title.
The Naturena giants are 14 points below Bucs and Sundowns, meaning their ambition to lift at least a trophy this season is unlikely.
Lessons from Pirates
Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Jr has admitted that there are plenty of lessons they need to learn from their traditional rivals, who are MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions.
“We have lost very key games at this moment in time. If you look…people can try and compare to say Pirates have lost one less game,” said Motaung Jr on MSW.
"It’s not about that; they are on a different journey. We have a lot to learn from the journey that they have taken.
“They started the season on not one of the best feet, fought back to be able to take two trophies, and were able to put on that performance even against us," he added.
“We have a lot of work [to do]. But what I can assure you is we’re making sure that we’re getting to the bottom of it.”
Frustrated fans
Amakhosi are on a run of four matches without a win, and the poor show has infuriated their fan base.
In fact, some staged a demonstration in Chiefs Village demanding the sacking of their co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
After receiving the petition from the dissatisfied fans, the club vowed to act.
Will Chiefs stick with the coaches?
The bosses at Chiefs are feeling the heat and are in a dilemma: to fire Kaze and Ben Youssef or to ignore the fans and proceed without listening to the demands from outside.
Kaizer Jr insisted that the coaches and the players know their responsibilities and must help the club achieve its ambitions.
“It’s not just about coaches, it’s not just about players, it’s about our whole footballing structure – you can’t look at certain things in isolation; the club is making sure we put ourselves in the best position to finish as strong as we can this year," he said, appearing to suggest there may not be changes amid pressure from fans.
“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now and what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.
“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results; we need results, and they must come quickly; that’s a fact," he added.
Amakhosi have a chance of getting back to winning ways when they will tackle Durban City on March 15 in a league contest.