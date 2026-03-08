Kaizer Jr explains lessons Amakhosi must learn from arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 'they are on a different journey'

As Orlando Pirates remain in a neck-to-neck battle for the Premier Soccer League title with Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs are licking their wounds following recent setbacks.

Amakhosi's setbacks have been monumental: elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, and the most heart-breaking is a huge defeat in the Soweto derby.

The derby defeat saw them concede the bragging rights to Pirates and also lose a lot of ground in the league title race.

Sixth on the table, Amakhosi have a daunting task to overcome if they are to challenge for the title.

The Naturena giants are 14 points below Bucs and Sundowns, meaning their ambition to lift at least a trophy this season is unlikely.