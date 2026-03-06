Motaung Jr. empathises with Kaizer Chiefs fans amid calls to fire Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef after four losses in a row and sets new target - 'I understand the frustrations, people want answers'
The poor run
In the last six matches, across all competitions, Kaizer Chiefs have suffered five defeats and managed just one win.
After falling to Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32, they bounced back with a win over Al Masry of Egypt that put them top of Group D in the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, they fell to Zamalek to crash out of the competition; it followed with PSL losses against Stellies, Orlando Pirates, and, most recently, Richards Bay.
The defeats have seen Amakhosi drop to sixth on the table with 30 points, 14 less than Bucs and Sundowns, who have played a game more.
The Glamour Boys are at risk of failing to qualify for the MTN8 for the third season running.
The call by fans
Amakhosi supporters have been vocal about co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who have been leading the team.
The duo took over, at least until the end of the season, when Nasreddine Nabi was relieved of his duties by the management.
Despite getting the full support from the fans and all associated with the club, it is obvious they have failed to help the Soweto giants turn a corner.
It explains why, even a section of the stakeholders and club legends like Brian Baloyi, feel it was a mistake to hand Kaze and Ben Youssef the mandate to coach the team.
A new target for technical team
In his interview with the club's radio, Chiefs' Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has conceded things haven't gone as planned, but remained confident of at least qualifying for the CAF Champions League.
“The stance is that the coaches understand the responsibility that faces them, they understand the results must come, and they must come quickly. As a club, we’re constantly evaluating ourselves, our processes, and there’s a ton of work that has been done behind the scenes, which is one thing people must know," the former striker stated.
“It’s not just about coaches, it’s not just about players, it’s about our whole footballing structure – you can’t look at certain things in isolation, the club is making sure we put ourselves in the best position to finish as strong as we can this year.
“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now, what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.
“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results, we need results and they must come quickly; that’s a fact," he added.
We can't say we need patience
“We’re not going to sit here and say we need patience from the fans; we understand that supporters are hurting and have been patient with us, but internally, for the players, it’s about getting together, being together and fighting,” Motaung Jr. continued.
“Just like it’s three league games on the trot [losing], we can win three or four on the trot, that’s football, and it’s all about what we do right now, coming together, we know the task that faces us. It’s not about if and what’s, it’s about what you do. Win the next game, and we’re back up there.
“That’s the immediate focus, how do we get back on the ground, three points, we have Durban City coming to FNB, then Magesi after that, that’s our immediate focus. We want to finish in the Champions League position, that is the goal," he concluded.