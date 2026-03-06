Motaung Jr. empathises with Kaizer Chiefs fans amid calls to fire Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef after four losses in a row and sets new target - 'I understand the frustrations, people want answers'

In the last six matches, across all competitions, Kaizer Chiefs have suffered five defeats and managed just one win.

After falling to Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32, they bounced back with a win over Al Masry of Egypt that put them top of Group D in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, they fell to Zamalek to crash out of the competition; it followed with PSL losses against Stellies, Orlando Pirates, and, most recently, Richards Bay.

The defeats have seen Amakhosi drop to sixth on the table with 30 points, 14 less than Bucs and Sundowns, who have played a game more.

The Glamour Boys are at risk of failing to qualify for the MTN8 for the third season running.