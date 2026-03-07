Kaizer Chiefs break silence after frustrated fans marched to Naturena Village calling for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef' sacking
Fans stage demos
Kaizer Chiefs have lost their last four games across all competitions, and this poor run is putting their season in a very dangerous position.
After exiting the Nedbank Cup and failing to make top progress in the Confederation Cup, Amakhosi only have the Premier Soccer League title to save their season.
Even this looks quite unlikely to be achieved – if the current trend is anything to go by – as they are sixth, 14 points below the league leaders, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
A defeat in the Soweto Derby left Chiefs' fans even more infuriated, as the club not only lost ground in the PSL title race but also suffered a huge defeat to their traditional rivals.
Chiefs respond after demos
After receiving a petition from their fans, Amakhosi have responded and said they will review what has been suggested and act accordingly.
"This morning, we received a memo from supporters who marched to the Village. We all cooperated with each other," the club's statement said.
"We thank our supporters for sharing their concerns in a peaceful manner.
"We'll review and respond to suggestions soon."
Is changing the coaches the solution?
At the centre of all this drama are the co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, whom the supporters want fired for poor results.
But is firing the duo a solution? Amakhosi legend Vusi Lamola insists the regular changes at the club do not help.
"I think the management would know best what the root cause of the problem would be, and only the management can come up with the right solution; no one else,” Lamola said.
“The solution is not external; it's internal, because they know exactly what the root cause of this situation is. The problem is with the management rather than the coaches; that's my analysis from a distance. They are the ones capable of doing a proper diagnosis of the situation and coming up with the relevant solution.
“They can get different coaches, but if they don't face the problem head-on, it's going to be a recurring issue,” he concluded.
Will Chiefs' hierarchy stick with Kaze and Ben Youssef?
The club's Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr., hinted that they will not take action against the two coaches even though big names are linked with the Glamour Boys.
“You are mentioning two top individuals [Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy], who have achieved tremendous things in their careers. [But] it would be unfair of me to sit here and talk about coaches when we have coaches in the team," he stated.
“We have our immediate mandate and responsibility to restore the pride and the hurt that has happened to the nation and to the team. I can sit here and talk about individuals; it is not professional, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.
“I have a lot of respect for both of those gentlemen; they have achieved a lot through their playing days and achieved as coaches, and it’s always an honour to be associated with people like that. To be fully transparent and honest, it wouldn’t be right for me to sit here and talk about them," Motaung Jr. concluded.
The Soweto giants have a chance to end the four-match winless run on March 15 when they will tackle Durban City in a league clash..