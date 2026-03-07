Kaizer Chiefs break silence after frustrated fans marched to Naturena Village calling for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef' sacking

Kaizer Chiefs have lost their last four games across all competitions, and this poor run is putting their season in a very dangerous position.

After exiting the Nedbank Cup and failing to make top progress in the Confederation Cup, Amakhosi only have the Premier Soccer League title to save their season.

Even this looks quite unlikely to be achieved – if the current trend is anything to go by – as they are sixth, 14 points below the league leaders, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

A defeat in the Soweto Derby left Chiefs' fans even more infuriated, as the club not only lost ground in the PSL title race but also suffered a huge defeat to their traditional rivals.